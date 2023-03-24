BRIDGEWATER — Good things usually happen when a team can put together quality at-bats consistently throughout a baseball game.
That was the case for Turner Ashby on Thursday.
The Knights put up 12 runs on nine hits to come away with a 12-5 win over previously unbeaten Fort Defiance in an old-school Shenandoah Valley non-district rivalry game at Ray Heatwole Field.
"I thought, offensively, we swung the bats well," TA first-year head coach Daniel Bowman said. "We had a lot of competitive at-bats, grinded out some at-bats to extend some innings [and] got some big hits. On the defensive side of things, I thought we could've been a little cleaner there, but I thought all around, we played well."
Caden Swartley closed out the night on the mound for TA and threw a strikeout for the final out of the game. The senior noted they made some fielding errors but pulled together when it mattered.
"We came back offensively and made it work," Swartley said. "We really stayed together as a team, worked hard and hit the ball well."
With five runs on seven hits, Fort head coach Damian Fink felt his team didn't play too shabby on Thursday. He said Turner Ashby was just the better team on Thursday, and that's part of the game.
"I thought TA just came out and put the ball in play," Fink said. "They found gaps and they just outhit us, honestly. Our defense was pretty solid, our pitching got behind in counts — which made us predictable in big situations, but honestly we didn't play that bad. Give credit to TA, they beat us and it is what it is."
Swartley was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs for the Knights at the plate, while junior designated hitter Brandon Pettit had a pair of doubles, two runs and three RBIs.
Jack Fox, a junior, first baseman, added two hits and an RBI, while juniors Bryce Carter and Adam Thomas had a hit each.
Micah Matthews, the standout sophomore outfielder for TA, was 1-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and also had two stolen bases.
Bowman said he feels good about his team four games into the season, but there's still plenty of room for improvement.
The Indians were led by sophomore infielder Isaac Marshall, who finished 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Jace Cole, a junior infielder, added a solo home run, while junior pitcher Sam Garber finished 2-for-3 with an RBI of his own.
TA (4-1) is back in action Tuesday at non-district opponent Wilson Memorial, while Fort (3-1) will take on Spotswood on March 31 in another big non-district rivalry game at home.
"We're not even close to our ceiling," Bowman said. "There's a lot we can improve on and we have to come with that type of focus and mindset every single day to continue to get better and get a little better each day. If we can do that, I think this group has a chance to be special."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.