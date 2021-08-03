ELKTON — It was a moment that, in some ways, could have derailed them.
For most teams, it probably would have.
But when East Rockingham players were told that longtime coach Donnie Coleman, who had been with the program since the school opened in 2010, was leaving to become the athletic director at Turner Ashby, they did what they've always done.
They got back to work.
"That’s part of the culture he built and we’re going to continue with," said Scott Turner, who was quickly named Coleman's replacement as head coach.
Turner had been the offensive coordinator under Coleman since 2016, was his receivers coach before then and played under him from 1996-1998 when Coleman was the defensive coordinator at Turner Ashby.
So, naturally, there's a lot of similarities between the new ERHS head coach and his predecessor.
“We have a great culture in place here and there’s no reason to change that," said Turner, who also previously helped coach baseball at Broadway. "There will be some things we do different, but I’m not a big reinvent-the-wheel guy. We’re just going to keep moving in the direction we’ve been moving. As we see fit, we may change something. Other than that, the culture is great, the community is great. That’s still in place. We’re just going to keep building off of that.”
Turner comes into one of the more challenging situations the ERHS program has faced in recent years after a winless spring season — its first since that inaugural season in 2010.
While the condensed spring season was a positive after all the uncertainty COVID-19 brought in the fall of 2020 and gave players and opportunity to get on the field and play the game they love, Turner acknowledged it also posed challenges.
“It was difficult, but everybody had to do it," Turner said. "We had a really good group and they came to work every day despite the circumstances, despite what we had to do. They came to work, followed the protocols and did what we had to do. I think it’s helped. They’ve grown. It was a challenging season. We were young and they fought through that. I think they’re probably better football players because of it and they now know what can be taken away.”
When Coleman left, it opened up the opportunity for Turner to be promoted to head coach.
Just one week later, however, East Rockingham defensive coordinator Kyle Gillenwater left to become head coach at Harrisonburg.
That put the Eagles in a whirlwind of a changes and with little time to process it all.
“It’s been a little crazy," Turner said. "I’m not going to lie. We had so much going into place coming into it. I just maneuvered what I need to maneuver and changed what I needed to change. There’s a lot more responsibilities when you become the head coach that you have to take into consideration and communication, schedules, itinerary — all of that. I knew what I was getting into. I have a great staff here and the biggest thing is the kids never wavered."
Eagles senior offensive and defensive lineman Ethan Mitchell is one of the veteran players that Turner will rely on to help lead the program this year.
“We’ve got a couple of young guys and it was definitely rough last year, but we have a great coaching staff," Mitchell said. "Our older guys are going to help us pull through. Our work ethic is great. I believe in our guys to pull through here.”
Part of the reason the players and coaches at East Rockingham are so optimistic that a turnaround is on the horizon is the culture they say has been built before they ever even arrived at ERHS.
“As soon as you walk in those doors, it’s business," the senior captain Mitchell said before the team's first practice of the season on Thursday in Elkton "You know you’ve got great young men here ready to play, ready to go hard. It’s just a feeling as soon as you walk in the door.”
That environment that's been built inside the Eagles program is what's made it one of the more successful ones in the area and why the team is confident despite a lackluster spring.
It's why, when Coleman shocked the rest of the area with his announcement to become the athletic director at Turner Ashby, his players handled it how he'd expect them to — by taking it one day at a time and getting back to business.
“We got a lot of young kids playing time and they’re all back," Turner said. "They showed up on the first day of offseason workouts and were ready to roll. That hasn’t stopped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.