SALEM — To put into words how close-knit, hungry and hard-working the Page County softball team is, all one had to do was look at sophomore Bailee Gaskins.
Sure, her face said it all after the Panthers fell 1-0 to Appomattox County in the Virginia High School League Class 2 softball state championship at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem on Saturday. But to grasp how much Gaskins cares, one didn't need to look at her expression — but rather her socks.
Standing on the grass inside the Moyer Complex following the hard-fought loss, Gaskins’ smile found its way back on her face as she talked with her family and pointed down at her sock, where the fabric around the heel, and a majority of the rest of it, had disintegrated.
“They started falling apart a few weeks ago,” said Gaskins, who finished with just under 100 pitches and four strikeouts. “I just kept wearing them because we started winning. I'm like, 'I'm not changing [them until] we lose or until the season's over.' And I haven't.”
Gaskins and the Panthers wore their heart on their uniforms and battled until the end against the Raiders in the state championship. But, even with endless defensive plays and their sophomore pitcher getting out of big jams when it counted, it wasn’t enough to overcome a perfect game by Appomattox senior Courtney Layne.
“We have worked so hard every day,” Gaskins said. “I'm so proud.”
The game was scoreless through six complete innings in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel. It was Layne against Gaskins and while there were some close calls throughout the contest where it appeared the Raiders would be able to get a run on the scoreboard, Appomattox never finished. But in the bottom of the seventh, senior Kelsey Hackett hit a line drive, scoring junior Emily Purcell to win the championship for the Raiders and breaking the hearts of the Panthers.
Finishing with 15 strikeouts, Layne — the University of Virginia softball commit — was perfect. Not a single Page batter reached base. Gaskins kept the Panthers in the game, but the offense stalled and the Raiders broke free.
“Well, I [would have] liked to come out on a better end of it,” Panthers head coach Alan Knight said. “[Layne] threw tremendous. There's no doubt about it. ... Our pitcher did a good job. We made some defensive plays behind her."
Heading into the contest, the Panthers said they were ready. Postgame, Knight told the team that they had practiced 50 times prior to the trip to Salem. Knight said that didn’t include the minor batting cage practices or out-of-season conditioning.
Because of all that time, Gaskins said Page was ready for this. While the team didn’t get the result they envisioned, getting to the state championship game was more than just surface level. It embodied everything the Panthers put in all season.
“We've had 50 days where we practice two to three hours and we gave it everything we got,” Gaskins said. “I mean, we were off to a rough start at the beginning of the season and we were overlooked by everyone. We showed people why they should really pay attention to us and they were we reminded them who we are and who we play for.”
Page finished as the Class 2 runner-up. The Panthers — who missed last year’s state tournament after falling to Buffalo Gap in the Region 2B final — said they’re still happy with how far they came, especially for the senior class.
Page County (19-8) graduates six seniors and Gaskins said she couldn’t have gotten to where she is today without the help of her leaders.
“They've meant everything,” Gaskins said. “My catcher, Kirsten Hensley, I love her so much.”
Knight, on the other hand, understands how senior classes come and go, but it’s about the tradition of the program that is important and that builds a powerhouse for years to come.
“As the sign on our building says, tradition never graduates,” Knight said. “The senior class always means a lot to us.”
Page County builds for the future and it is why the team is good year in and year out, establishing itself as one of the most consistent programs in the state.
So, looking toward the dugout, the sophomore standout in the circle cracked a smile and remained optimistic about the future for the program.
“This isn’t the last time I’ll be here,” Gaskins said.
Page County 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Appomattox County 000 000 1 — 1 3 0
Gaskins and Hensley. Layne and Wilkerson. W — Layne. L — Gaskins.
