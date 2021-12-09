BRIDGEWATER — Senior guard Trent Kiser hit the ground that a thud that echoed through the gymnasium at Turner Ashby High School. The Knight went for the layup, hit the ground hard and had to have his teammates carry him off — no weight on his ankle.
At that point, Luray was in control, pushing through the paint and using their size to push past Turner Ashby’s defensive front. When Kiser went down, a switch flipped in Turner Ashby and the aggression rose.
Using the crowd and breakout plays, the Knights made up for what Kiser was missing and defeated Luray 62-51 in non-district boys basketball action Thursday. Senior guard Jacob Keplinger had 33 points in the win.
“We’re feeling good because we faced adversity for the first time,” Keplinger said. “We came back and won.”
The third quarter was an even game before Kiser hit the floor with both the Knights and the Bulldogs trading points, taking shots at the line and hitting 3-pointers. Turner Ashby would take a lead, Luray fought back to tie and it’s how the frame went. Before the injury, the Bulldogs had a lead but that changed when Kiser went to the bench and Keplinger stepped up even more.
“I’m just pleased all around,” Turner Ashby first-year head coach Clay Harris said. “Our effort, it was just a fun game to be a part of.”
The fourth quarter was dominated by the Knights as they the Bulldogs to only four points in the frame. Turner Ashby was creative in their plays, frustrating Luray by holding the ball without a shot but when the Knights saw the shots, they made them count. Despite that, Harris said the defense still had a place to improve.
“We’ve been really practicing [the defense],” Harris said. “Emphasizing that in practice, we still got room to improve.”
Down seven heading into the second quarter, Luray’s offense came to play, using its aggressive setup and height to score 22 points in the frame. It was back-and-forth action from both squads, Turner Ashby winning the time of possession and as a result, keeping the lead for a majority of the quarter. That didn’t stop head coach Tyler Parker and the Bulldogs though.
Luray put up an aggressive frame that frustrated the Knights. TA struggled to get points in the paint and when the buzzer rang to signify halftime, Luray drew a foul. Three shots went to tie the game at 30, setting up an exciting second half.
“Luray really came out and played a great game,” Harris said. “It was a good team win, Keplinger really stepped up for us today.”
Garret Spruhan finished with 21 points for the Knights while Rece Graybeal and Calder Liscomb had 11 apiece for the Bulldogs.
Turner Ashby improves to 3-0 and hits the road for the first of three trips, starting with Staunton tonight inside Paul Hatcher Gymnasium. Luray falls to 0-4 and plays Rappahannock County on Tuesday.
“We worked as a team because we were down two players,” Keplinger said. “So we all stepped up, we stepped up big tonight.”
Luray 8 22 17 4 — 51
Turner Ashby 15 15 21 11 —62
TURNER ASHBY(62) — Quintanilla 0 0-0 0, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Gerber 0 0-0 0, Keplinger 12 4-4 33, Bass 0 0-0 0, Baylor 2 0-3 4, Lyons 1 1-2 4, Kiser 0 0-0 0, Spruhan 7 4-6 21, Miller 0 0-0 0, Bravo 0 0-0 0, Bailey 1, 2-2, 4
LURAY(51) — Stevens 0 0-0 0, Payton 3 2-2 10, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Ramey 0 0-0 0, Graybeal 3 2-2 11 Vile 2 0-0 6, Lentz 4 1-1 9, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Frye 0 0-0 0, C. Liscomb 5 1-1 11, R. Liscomb 1 0-0 2, LaFrance 0 0-0 0, Cash 1 0-0 2, Campbell 0 0-0 0
