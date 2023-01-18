With his team leading Harrisonburg by five at the half, Broadway head coach Dwight Walton was hoping his squad would heat up from the perimeter in the second half.
The Gobblers did just that, draining four 3-pointers in the third quarter and earning a 64-54 win over the Blue Streaks in Valley District boys basketball Tuesday on Roger Bergey Court inside Claude Warren Fieldhouse.
Sophomore guard Tristan Yoder led his team with a game-high 17 points, including three 3-point goals, and Broadway finished the night with eight total treys, five of which came in the second half.
"We wanted to get the lead and hopefully Tristan would get some more looks," Walton said of Yoder, who had the hot hand from 3-point range the past few games.
The big third quarter featured 3-point goals from four players and helped Broadway build a 43-31 lead after three quarters.
Tiberius Fields scored five straight points for the Blue Streaks in the fourth quarter to cut the margin to 50-41 with 3:56 to play. It was then Breylon Miller's turn for Broadway, as he scored five straight, and Caleb Barnes added four more that pushed the Gobbler advantage to double digits, and Harrisonburg could not overcome the deficit.
Both teams played well on the defensive end from the start, as buckets were hard to come by for each team. Broadway took a 6-2 lead early on with three-point goals by Hunter Jerichen and Miller before the Streaks had an 8-0 run to take a 10-8 lead after one period.
The Gobblers opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run, including a Yoder 3-pointer, and then held Harrisonburg to just four points to take a 23-18 lead to intermission.
Harrisonburg head coach Don Burgess yells to his team from their bench.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Harrisonburg's Fausto Hernandez takes a shot against Broadway's Jowell Gonzalez Santiago.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadawy head coach Dwight Walton directs his team.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Harrisonburg's Jadon Burgess picks up a pass on a fast break on his way to the basket.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Harrisonburg's Jangul Andrawas lines up a shot under pressure from Broadway's Braden Burkhalter.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Harrisonburg's Jadon Burgess chases down a loose ball between Broadway's Hunter Jerichen and Breylon Miller.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Harrisonburg head coach Don Burgess gathers his team during a timeout.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Hunter Jerichen rolls over after being fouled on a shot.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Breylon Miller goes up for a shot against Harrisonburg's Zacharie Kuangu.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Conner Michael looks for a route around Harrisonburg's Zacharie Kuangu.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Caleb Barnes takes a shot against Harrisonburg's Jadon Burgess.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Harrisonburg's Fausto Hernandez takes a shot against Broadway's Conner Michael.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Conner Michael looks for an opening against Harrisonburg's Keith Brown.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Tristan Yoder drives to the basket against Harrisonburg's Tiberius Fields.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Tristan Yoder goes up for a shot under pressure from Harrisonburg's Tiberius Fields.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Harrisonburg's Breylon Miller goes up for a shot between Harrisonburg's Tiberius Fields and Jack Haverty.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Broadway's Jowell Gonzalez Santiago gets fouled as he goes up for a shot.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Broadway Basketball
Harrisonburg's Jadon Burgess drives into the paint against Broadway's Hunter Jerichen.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
In addition to Yoder, Barnes added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Miller, who was a difference in the game on both ends of the floor, finished with 12 points and eight boards for Broadway.
"Breylon pulled down some boards for us tonight," said Walton, whose team won its third straight game.
Senior Jadon Burgess led the Blue Streaks (1-13, 1-3 Valley) with 14 points while Tiberius and Latham Fields added nine apiece.
"They have got some shooters," HHS head coach Don Burgess said of Broadway. "We are so young and yet to have a full roster for any game due to injuries and sickness but our guys battled and I am proud of their energy and effort. We play unselfish a lot and sometimes that hurts us with an extra pass that turns into a turnover. Jadon has played well but we need some other guys to step up and score too."
Both teams host Rockbridge County in their next game. The Wildcats are at Broadway on Friday and then at Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Walton said he knows that wins down the stretch of the regular season are crucial for the Gobblers (8-7, 2-0 Valley).
"We are very honest with our team and told them that every game is important for points in the region," he said. "We need to control what we can control. If we make it to regions, I believe we can beat anybody."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.