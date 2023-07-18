2022-23 ALL-VALLEY CHEERLEADER OF THE YEAR: Stuarts Draft's Zane Marshall

STUARTS DRAFT — When it came time for Zane Marshall to head to the shop and get his first-ever tattoo inked on him back in February, he said it didn’t take long to decide exactly what it would be.
During his time as a star cheerleader for Stuarts Draft the past four years, and especially this past season as a senior leader and captain, Marshall often used a simple phrase when encouraging teammates.
“I would tell my team to give it their all or nothing each time before we went out onto the mat, and I believe everyone should live by that as that message has helped me in so many aspects of my life,” he said.
Marshall is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Competition Cheerleader of the Year.
Growing up, he watched as his cousin cheered for the Stuarts Draft Little League programs, then watched various friends compete on the junior varsity before a unique circumstance gave him a taste of the sport.
As an outspoken, energetic eighth-grade kid, he was offered the chance to serve as the Cougars mascot at a prep rally for the school, and with that came performing alongside the competition cheer team at the time.
“I loved it,” Marshall said when reflecting back to how he became so passionate about the sport. “Loved the people, loved the tumbling, and loved the stunts. That’s when I decided to go to the upcoming open gyms. As soon as I went, I became hooked on the sport —the jumps, the stunts, the tumbling, all of it.”
Throughout his time in the maroon and white, Marshall was admired for his versatility on the mat.
He came into the program with some pressure as the Cougars were seeking their third straight Virginia High School League Class 2 state title at the time. Four years later, he now has three total state rings.
“Zane Marshall is a tremendous athlete,” SDHS head coach Tammy Carter said. “Many cheerleaders start at a very young age and don’t achieve the skills that he was able to achieve in four short years. Zane started attending open gyms with the intention of hoping to be able to make the JV cheer time and, in no time, was throwing backhand springs and back-spotting difficult stunt skills. His drive and passion for the sport was unlike many others I had the opportunity to coach. He was constantly pushing himself and working, whether in the gym, at practice, or on his own. His dedication and drive were unmatched.”
There were certainly challenges throughout his career, Marshall said, noting that he started to lose some of his love for the sport as a junior when he was investing so much time and effort into it.
But as displayed through his efforts as a senior, he quickly was able to refuel it this past year.
“I wondered what I was doing to myself,” Marshall said. “It took some time for me to realize how far I’ve come and how hard I’ve worked to get here. That’s when the passion came back.”
Marshall capped his decorated career by winning a third state championship and being named the VHSL Class 1 Cheerleader of the Year. He also earned top honors in Region 2B and the Shenandoah District.
“I have so many proud moments in my cheer career,” Marshall said. “For Draft, I loved winning states one last time. The tears that fell that day were well deserved. That was our ‘I made it’ moment.”
During his time on the mat, Marshall had preached the importance of giving it all – or nothing.
And as he takes his talents to the collegiate level with the Virginia Wesleyan competition cheer team, there’s no doubt he’ll carry that same mindset with him into his next challenge.
“I watched a somewhat shy, novice cheerleader, who was trying to find his place, develop and grow into an amazing young man,” Carter said. “Not only a talented athlete but a motivated force and, most importantly, humble and selfless in his journey. I am beyond proud of Zane and his accomplishments on and off the mat, and I consider myself blessed to share a piece of time in his story.”
