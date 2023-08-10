STUARTS DRAFT — To get to the top, sacrifices are required.
And for Stuarts Draft senior Abby Mikolay, that meant giving up a game she loved.
“It was a hard decision not to continue my last year of basketball,” Mikolay admitted.
Mikolay skipped the hardwood to go to Richmond twice a week and work with the Commonwealth Throws Club on her form, steadily showcasing big-time growth.
Mikolay is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.
“I’m most proud of the composure I had while competing in states,” the recent SDHS graduate said while reflecting. “There was always the thought in my head that it wasn’t possible to move from third to first. It has taken me many years to learn how not to let those fears have power over me, so I am very proud of how I fought through it.”
Mikolay broke onto the track and field scene last spring when she won a Virginia High School League Class 2 state title and quickly emerged as one of the area’s best.
Quickly, after picking up the sport as a hobby under head coach James Carter, who also previously coached Mikolay in girls basketball, it became a full-fledged passion.
“I became involved when my basketball coach, who was also the outdoor track coach, told me I should come out and try throwing,” Mikolay said. “During my first week of practice, I soaked in everything my throwing coach said and saw the improvement. From then on, I loved throwing and wanted to become the best I could be. I believe my passion continues because of the goals I set for myself. Winning is definitely a plus, but my goals go further than first. There have been days where I win with throws that are not up to my standards. I’m very grateful for the win, but not doing my best and still getting by won’t satisfy me.”
As she entered her senior season, Mikolay opted to give up time with the basketball team.
Instead, she focused on improving track and used the indoor season to get things going.
The result was her tossing a personal-best mark of 36-06.00 at the VHSL Class 1/2 championships and bringing home a gold medal — the second of her prep career.
“It was hard to see past the fact that I didn’t improve from my outdoor season,” Mikolay said. “It wasn’t until my coach mentioned that I was beating my own indoor records from last year that I noticed that I did improve my throws by about five feet. I’ve learned the key to achieving success is discipline. Some days you don’t want to go workout and practice, but discipline will overpower those feelings, and the results are seen.”
Mikolay went on to achieve plenty during the outdoor season as well and now goes down in the record books at Stuarts Draft as one of the many decorated track and field athletes.
Although originally focusing on hoops, Mikolay’s sacrifices ultimately paid off for her.
And as she heads to Bridgewater College this fall, she knows more may need to be made.
“I’m very excited to start track at Bridgewater,” Mikolay said. “The team and coaches are amazing, and I’m especially excited to be able to learn all four throwing events. I’ve been trying to satisfy my eagerness by learning more about the new events I’ll be in. I already have a whole list of goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.