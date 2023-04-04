Junior midfielder Maddie Baska had a hat trick and added an assist for good measure in Stuarts Draft’s 6-0 non-district girls soccer rout of Alleghany County on the road Monday.
Sophomore defender Brennan Drumheller, junior midfielder Darissa Loya-Baeza, and sophomore forward Lydia Monroe added one goal apiece for the Cougars (3-1) in the impressive victory.
Stuarts Draft returned to action Tuesday at rival Riverheads.
