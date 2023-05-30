MADISON — There’s something special about Stuarts Draft and the postseason.
One year after making a run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals in their first season under head coach Chris Henkel, an SDHS alum, the Cougars are gearing up once again.
Seventh-seeded Draft made the long trip to second-seeded Madison County on Monday and came away with a big-time 7-3 upset win in the Region 2B baseball quarterfinals at MCHS.
“For the past two years, we’ve had that week to not play and find that dog,” Henkel said. “We know we dug ourselves a lot of holes this year but when it comes to playoff time, everyone is 0-0.”
Consistency has plagued the Cougars at times this year, but a couple of big innings and an electric performance out of its standout senior helped pull off a win at Madison for a second straight year.
Trenton Coffey, a senior third baseman and pitcher, won the pitcher’s duel against Mountaineers ace Kody Dobyns, the Bull Run District Player of the Year, with an impressive evening of his own.
Coffey tossed 6.2 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts while also going 2-for-4 with an RBI double at the plate for Stuarts Draft (10-10).
“All the kids look up to him,” Henkel said. “Offensively, he’s the biggest part of our team’s success.”
Jonathan Puckett, Draft’s senior catcher, was 2-for-3 in the win, while senior center fielder Austin Lunsford was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and sophomore infielder Brayden Barner had a two-run double.
With the victory, the Cougars move on to face No. 2 East Rockingham in the regional semifinals.
The two teams will square off at 6:30 p.m. in Elkton on Wednesday, with a trip to the Region 2B championship game and a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament at stake.
“I was always a confident person and that was a big part of preparation — instilling that back in them,” Henkel said. “We’ve got some big dogs in our district so if you get out that, you’ve got a chance.”
Stuarts Draft 100 003 3 — 7 10 1
Madison County 000 000 3 — 3 2 3
Coffey, Varner (7), and Puckett. Dobyns, Wingate (7), and Dickey. W — Coffey. L — Dobyns. 2B — SD: Coffey, Varner. 3B —MC: Dickey. TB — SD: Coffey (3), A. Lunsford (2), Puckett (2), Ellis (2), Varner (2), L. Lunsford. MC: Dickey (3), Fox. HBP — SD: Hoke (2). MC: Fox. SB — SD: Hoke, Gates. MC: Tompkins. CS — SD: Gates. E — SD: Ellis. MC: Tompkins, Wingate, Jenkins.
