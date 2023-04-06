Sophomore forward Lydia Monroe scored three goals as Stuarts Draft won its third straight with a big 3-1 girls soccer victory over Shenandoah District rival Riverheads in Greenville on Tuesday.
Maddie Baska, a junior midfielder, added an assist for the Cougars.
Junior defender Madelyn Floyd also came up big in the Draft win.
The Cougars (4-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) were back in action Thursday for a massive district battle with Wilson Memorial, while the Gladiators (2-1, 0-1 Shenandoah) traveled to non-district foe James River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.