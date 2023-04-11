STUARTS DRAFT — The excitement around the Stuarts Draft boys soccer program comes from several different places this season.
It starts with first-year head coach Jaime Pleasants, who spent 2021 as a volunteer assistant and 2022 as the head junior varsity head coach
Then, you can consider that the team has nine returners, and the group collectively displays a unique chemistry beyond the field.
And when you add in the return of junior Bryce Dennison, a co-captain and one of the area’s best young talents, it shows exactly why those in the maroon and white are so enthusiastic this year.
“They are super kids,” Hanson said. “All have a heart of gold and love soccer. This year is epic because most of these boys have been playing together [a long time]. I have coached several of them on and know the potential, and with great leadership on the field and good friendship off the field, these seniors will play some great soccer.”
Stuarts Draft did lose two seniors from 2022 but has 11 on the roster this season and is already off to a strong start in non-district play.
Among the valuable returners are senior keeper and co-captain Sammy Watson, right wing Marcus Blank, striker Isaiah Blevins, left back James Carter, left back Juan Narvaez, center back Ben Ratcliffe, sweeper William Monroe, left back Brady Bell, right back Hayden Craun, midfielder Aiden Clark and captain midfielder Zach Beach.
Dennison, who stepped away from the sport and focused on kicking for the SDHS football team the past few seasons, is back and has immediately made an impact and proven his value this season.
And there are a number of critical newcomers for the Cougars this year, too, including freshman standout Jaime Loya-Baeza.
“He shows promise,” Hanson said. “He can play every position.”
After years of struggles, Draft is optimistic about this season.
And although there’s a long way to go, it’s pretty clear early on where the source of excitement comes from for the Cougars.
“I’m looking forward to a good season and getting some wins in our pocket,” Hanson said. “Not just for themselves, but as a team.”
