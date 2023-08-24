STUARTS DRAFT — It wasn’t even a full-contact drill where anyone was hitting the ground, and the speed wasn’t cranked up 100 percent, but that didn’t stop Izaiyah Ale Bell.
The standout senior linebacker at Stuarts Draft can be heard from the parking lot as one pulls up to midweek practices, barking at teammates and assistant coaches, slapping high-fives with others and doing it all with a bright, beaming smile across his face.
But none of that comes from Bell’s cockiness or arrogance on the field, he said.
No, as a matter of fact, the selfless leader for the Cougars said it simply fuels from passion.
“I’m excited to get out there and work hard with my teammates,” said Bell, who is part of a trio of talented linebackers for Draft this year. “I enjoy coming out here every day to work.”
Under 10th-year head coach Nathan Floyd, strong defenses and a consistent, disciplined approach on the offensive side of the football have been a staple for the Cougars.
And the results speak for themselves as Draft has reached the playoffs the past four seasons and hasn’t had a losing season since 2014 — Floyd’s first year as the head man.
“It starts in practice,” said Floyd, who was a longtime defensive coordinator at SDHS before. “We’re pushing our kids, cross-training them. We’ll get them comfortable with one spot and switch it up, just in case. Our goals as coaches are to get the best 11 kids on the field. If that means switching positions, we’ll do it. They just enjoy running around and playing defense here. I have always said we don’t need an offensive touchdown to win the game.”
Last year, Draft went 8-4 and reached the Region 2B semifinals before falling to Strasburg.
But for some around the program, after reaching the Virginia High School League Class 2 title game in 2019 and 2020 and the Region 2B championship in 2021, it was a letdown.
That meant Floyd, who is an old-school coach well respected around the Draft community and by his coaching peers, made some changes to offseason workouts and the standards.
As a result, although depth is a bit more of an issue, the Cougars have a roster that is filled with a mix of experienced veterans and flashy newcomers who are bringing the heat.
“I have my core set of values that I won’t change,” Floyd said. “I think kids want to be coached. We did a lot more than just holding them accountable. We had higher expectations in the classroom and off the field. I think it’s kind of paying off here. We have kids who want to be here, kids with a great attitude. That’s all part of a winning formula later.”
Bell, junior Ryan Ramsey, and freshman Baylor Graber are a trio of linebackers that are expected to make some noise in what is arguably the most important position for Draft.
In fact, Graber, who is the younger brother of quarterback Landon Graber, has already opened eyes with his physical abilities as a freshman and is catching on in the playbook.
“Linebackers have to have good instincts,” Floyd said. “We’ve been blessed here with kids who can run and who have instinct. That’s exactly what makes you a good linebacker.”
Camden Wagner is a senior offensive and defensive lineman who brings experience and a competitive drive to the field for the Cougars, while Ryan Ramsey is a junior running back and linebacker whom Floyd praised for his instincts and “ability to do a lot of things well.”
James Diggs, a sophomore, is a long and athletic receiver who will make an immediate impact, and, of course, Landon Graber will be the one delivering the throws to him.
Landon Graber, now a junior, is entering his third season as the Draft starting signal-caller, and while his physical growth is evident just by looking at him, so is his confidence.
“He’s a leader,” Floyd said about Graber. “He’s worked hard in the offseason and matured physically. He’s got a full grasp of what we expect from him on and off the field. The players look up to him because of the work ethic that he has and the type of morals and ethics that he has. It’s always good to have a team leader who is one of the hardest workers.”
Graber, Bell, and others are all part of what has helped Floyd build a “winning formula” at Draft, and they’ll certainly play a major role once again during a season filled with hope.
As the Cougars went through practice leading up to their regular-season opener against King Williams on Friday, the sounds of Bell’s voice echoed through the SDHS parking lot.
The Draft linebacker is ready to get this season going in his final year with the team.
And quite frankly, he’s ready to let everyone around him know.
“I always get hype when I come out here,” Bell said. “I just really love the game.”
