STUARTS DRAFT — In a game like this, it was going to come down to defense.
King William returned with a 7-6 season-opening victory at Stuarts Draft on Friday after holding the Cougars on their final four plays, a possession Draft only earned late after Ryan Ramsey came up with a fumble recovery with 2:13 remaining.
“The growth we’ve had from our two scrimmages has been outstanding,” Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said after the narrow loss. “We struggled our two scrimmages and the kids kept working and working. They saw a lot of positives tonight, but still some things we’ve got to work on. But this is a group that I love to coach.”
Jahmari Dupree-Wade rushed for 105 yards on four carries and scored the Cavaliers only touchdown. Stuarts Draft quarterback Landon Graber rushed for 57 yards, and the Cougars only score while freshman running back Baylor Graber carried 18 times for 59 yards.
King William, which advanced to the regional championship game a season ago and brought home a state title in 2021, struggled to move the ball in the opening period. But penalties led to a stalled drive for the Cougars, and the first quarter ended with the game still scoreless.
Cavaliers starting quarterback Trenton Stallings took a hit midway through the second quarter, went straight to the sideline, appearing sick, and was replaced by Dupree-Wade. The junior quickly made a difference when, two plays later, he zipped up the middle, cut outside, and went down the sideline for a 67-yard score.
King William head coach Scott Moore said Dupree-Wade made the decision to keep it on what was originally designed as a pass play.
“I don’t want to tell too many secrets,” Moore said. “But that wasn’t designed. That was a pass play he just kept. He didn’t have anybody to throw it to so he took off. I’m glad he did.”
Stallings returned to the game, and the two quarterbacks alternated series but couldn’t sustain another drive in the first half, hanging onto the 7-0 lead at halftime.
Stuarts Draft got its offense moving on the opening drive of the third quarter, mixing in a steady dose of quarterback draw as Landon Graber carried to move the chains three times. The Cougars got down inside the King William 10-yard line.
But the drive stalled, and a missed field goal kept the Cavs on top by a touchdown. Landon Graber finally got the Cougars in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter, going 38 yards up the middle for the score. But after a missed PAT, the visiting Cavaliers still held a 7-6 lead.
Dupree-Wade came up huge again after Stallings went down with a leg cramp, scampering 27 yards on a 3rd-and-13 play deep in King William territory with three minutes left in the game. The first-down run forced Stuarts Draft to use its final timeout a play later, and the Cavaliers appeared poised to run out the clock before the fumble in the backfield gave the Cougars one more opportunity.
But Stuarts Draft went backwards on three plays then saw a fourth-down heave picked off to seal it for the Cavaliers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.