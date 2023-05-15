Seibert Bringing Winning Resume To Cougars

STUARTS DRAFT — Settling next to head coach Steve Enright on the Bridgewater men’s basketball sidelines as an assistant had become something Chad Seibert was comfortable with.
Enright, who has guided the Eagles since 2019, had built a connection with Seibert since he arrived at the school and brought him onto staff last year as a full-time assistant at the Division III level.
As a commercial and personal lines advisor at Weaver Insurance and Financial Advisors in Waynesboro, the BC gig allowed Seibert to make a living for his family and get more quality time.
That resulted in creating the girls program with Blaze Basketball on the AAU circuit. It brought more one-on-one talks, laughs, and enjoyment with his two teenage daughters, Augusta and Hazel.
But like any lifelong hoops junkie — Seibert is originally from the great basketball state of Indiana — keeping him away from a gym or a court regularly is almost impossible.
That’s why Seibert took a chance when an opening became available last month and the stars aligned.
“I wasn’t really initially looking for opportunities,” Seibert said. “Once I landed at the college level, I was really as happy as I could possibly be. It put me in a position to do the things that I like to do and that I'm good at. … Between that and spending time with my family, I was in a really good place.”
Last month, Stuarts Draft athletic director Jeremiah Major announced Seibert as the school’s new girls basketball coach. He replaces James Carter, who resigned after a second stint with the program.
The move to Augusta County comes as a bit of a surprise for some, but Major and Seibert had developed a relationship through previous relationships, and family-wise, the area makes sense.
“If we were going to do something, we needed to go that way,” Seibert said. “We wanted to be in a community that fits what we value — a small town, blue-collar mentality that will support athletics.”
There were several mutual connections Seibert had with members of the Draft administration that made the move a no-brainer, and as he’s learned more about the program, his belief is affirmed.
On paper, that wouldn’t seem to be the case, as the Cougars are 10-38 over the past three years.
But over the past decade, Draft has made multiple runs to the state tournament. The Cougars are the lone Class 2 program in the Shenandoah District currently — Fort Defiance and Riverheads will enter next season — and the community support Seibert and his family desired is certainly there.
“When you start to look at it, you see a lot of pieces that you would need to be able to turn it around and be competitive right away quickly,” Seibert said. “If every girl comes back, we’ll have seven seniors and four juniors. All right, so you know you’ve got experience and you’re mature. If you can get those girls excited again and get them in a gym together, that immediately gives you a chance.”
Seibert has had stints at the college level with Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite, and Mary Baldwin.
He also previously coached the Turner Ashby boys program, but his most success came at Eastern Mennonite School from 2018-2021, where he helped jumpstart one of the area’s top programs.
“Coach Seibert brings a new sense of energy and excitement,” Major said. “His ideas and goals for the ladies are already showing through the participation he has had in open gyms. His philosophy and expectations of the young ladies align with what we want as a school for out student-athletes.”
The Flames went 52-23 during Seibert’s tenure there, reaching back-to-back state title games.
While coaching at EMS, Luray girls basketball head coach Joe Lucas admired Seibert’s work.
The two built a friendship, and Lucas often frequented EMS practices to take notes and get advice.
“He’s probably the best basketball mind I know,” Lucas said. “Those practices at [Eastern Mennonite] were some of the best practices I have ever watched, including some of the college practices and stuff that I have been to. We have a lot of similar views on how we want our teams to play and how we go about teaching and practicing. I really think Stuarts Draft hit it out of the part by hiring him.”
Coincidentally, that up-and-down style of Seibert’s that Lucas referenced is what makes him an attractive hire, as he brings a different dynamic that only a handful of teams can execute locally.
While getting up-tempo and playing fast is something somewhat expected in the boys game, it is increasingly growing among the style of plays with girls teams as players continue to get more skilled.
Seibert sees it as a unique challenge after coaching boys for most of his career and is eager to show folks that the girls game is just as impressive and capable of entertaining as their counterparts.
“I really hated the assumption that I would have to change my style,” Seibert said. “It’s like what people were really saying was I’d have to lower the standard. … That really bothered me. It stuck with me and put a chip on my shoulder to prove otherwise. I want to coach these girls in a way that they can play that way and play fast and play free. I want to build this program to play that way.”
Not only will Draft be adding Seibert to the sidelines, but his older daughter, Augusta, will enter the program as a freshman next season after a standout eighth-grade year with the Flames this past year.
Seibert, a smooth guard, and standout multi-sport athlete, averaged 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game this past season while shooting 37 percent from the field.
Chad Seibert said they both look forward to moving from a private school to public next year after attending several city/county games this past winter.
“I’ve really missed those community rivalries that come with that level,” Seibert said.
Serving as a head coach again wasn’t on Seibert’s radar, but it’s now a reality.
And as he continues to dive headfirst into getting to know the Stuarts Draft community, returning players and newcomers that may be walking the halls, Seibert isn’t adjusting the way he coaches.
Seibert has a certain style that he likes to put on the court, whether with the boys or girls.
And as far as the results, the resume can speak for itself.
“I just believe that’s how the game should be played at the highest level,” Seibert said. “We’re going to play that way. I don’t know if it’ll be short-term, but we will start doing it from the first day. That’s the only way to get it. I want these kids to play at the highest level they can.”
