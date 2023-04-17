STUARTS DRAFT — It’s a loaded district, and Robbie Tillman has been around long enough to know how challenging it is.
Now in his 10th season as the Stuarts Draft softball coach, Tillman has competed against area softball powers such as Fort Defiance, Buffalo Gap, Riverheads, and more for years.
But now, riding a seven-game winning streak, it might be time for the Cougars to enter into the conversation.
“I have very high expectations for the girls,” Tillman said.
Tillman’s daughter, McKenzie Tillman, is back and the leader for Draft as one of the area’s best all-around players.
McKenzie Tillman, a senior, hit .597 in 2022 as an infielder and posted a 2.31 ERA with 117 strikeouts in the circle.
Other key returners for Draft include senior catcher Gracie Martin, who hit .349 a year ago, senior Amelia Bartley (.306 avg.), and junior outfielder Allison Brooks (.301 avg.)
Lillian Krieg, a freshman, has had an immediate impact for the Cougars, along with classmate Allyson Lunsford.
“If we make routine plays, we should do well,” Robbie Tillman said. “We play every game like it is your last.”
With McKenzie Tillman in the circle and the bats slowly getting more lethal, Draft sits first in the district standings.
And although there is a long year ahead, Tillman is hopeful this year’s Cougars can put themselves in that conversation.
“If I don’t set high standards, we’d be selling ourselves short,” the coach said. “Everyone is a contender this year.”
