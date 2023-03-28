Senior ace McKenzie Tillman tossed a complete game, giving up one unearned run on four hits and a walk while racking up 13 strikeouts as Stuarts Draft won its second straight with a 3-1 non-district victory over Rockbridge County at SDHS on Monday.
Lillian Krieg, a freshman infielder, had two hits and a run scored from the leadoff spot for the Cougars (3-2), while senior Gracie Martin also had a hit, and junior Emberley Coffey drew a walk.
For the Wildcats (1-4), freshman third baseman Page Wright had a double, while senior Lillian Purcell pitched three hitless innings in relief, giving up two runs on two errors while striking out five.
The two teams will meet on Friday in a rematch in Lexington.
