PENN LAIRD — For about a year, Turner Ashby’s Connor Sullivan has been playing through a fracture in his back.
Sullivan, a sophomore, said it’d been an on-and-off situation and that he feels pain every now and then
If he was feeling any sort of pain Tuesday, it didn’t show.
With just over a minute on the clock in double overtime, Sullivan drilled the game-winning goal from about 10 feet out on the right side to lift the Knights over previously unbeaten Spotswood Trailblazers 3-2 in Valley District boys soccer.
The TA fans in Penn Laird erupted in cheers as the team celebrated, a moment nothing like Sullivan can compare to.
“Spotswood’s one of our biggest rivals,” Sullivan said. “We circle this game on our calendar. We knew we wanted to win and have to to compete for the district title. That emotion when I scored, nothing compares. My whole team’s running over, and I was just screaming. I can’t describe it.”
Turner Ashby head coach Luke Davies said Sullivan’s work ethic is unmatched and believes he has the potential to earn high accolades at season’s end with the year he’s having.
“If he doesn’t win Player of the Year this year, I don’t know when he’s going to win it,” Davies said. “Each and every week, he gives his all for the team. His vision is incredible, his work ethic is amazing [and] he’s playing with a fracture in his back as well. If this kid doesn’t win the highest award possible for this season, I don’t know what else he can do.”
Whenever the Knights can assemble a team performance like they did Tuesday, Davies said it’s a feel-good win for everyone. The Knights were up 2-1 with five minutes left in the second period until Spotswood senior standout Daniel Romanchuk notched a penalty kick to tie the game.
“We told them we just need to find that winning goal, because they deserve the winning goal,” Davies said. “It was nice to see teamwork molded in together with individual talent, and that’s what Connor gave us there.”
While the TA post-game aftermath was full of excitement and joy, Spotswood’s was somber and quiet. Trailblazers head coach Dan Atwell said they were doing everything they aimed to do until a defensive error opened the door for TA.
Atwell pointed to his team’s fight as a positive from the loss.
“Coming back from a 2-1 deficit and tying the game up was definitely a positive,” Atwell said. “The boys [showed] resilience, they held their composure, they didn’t get checked out and stayed checked in.”
The Blazers (9-1, 3-1 Valley) host Broadway in Valley District action Thursday, while the Knights (8-3, 3-1 Valley) travel to Fort Defiance Monday for non-district action.
The Knights will also face Harrisonburg next Friday in a rematch from last week when Harrisonburg won 4-3.
Sullivan said that’s a loss that’s fueled their fire in the last week, and he said no matter who steps on the field with them, they can win if they train hard and play their game.
“We know we can win,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got to take it to them and get the wins.”
