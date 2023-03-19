FISHERSVILLE — Broadway entered Fishersville and grabbed a 7-3 non-district victory over Wilson Memorial on Friday, its second straight win.
The Gobblers scored five of the seven runs in this game's middle innings, including a two-run home run by junior infielder Taylor Suters in the fifth.
Broadway head coach Becky Cantrell credited the standout for the hit, which helped propel the team to a big win.
"That inning the wind died down, the wind [was] blowing all evening," Cantrell said. "When [sophomore] Emma [Morris] came out and Taylor [walked up to the plate], I told them, 'Hey now is when we need to knock the cover off one because the wind has died down.' She moved up in the box to take that low pitch away and she got all of it."
The Gobblers (2-1) started the proceedings with a two-run first inning. The Hornets managed to score one in the bottom half of the inning to keep it a one-run game and stayed that way until the fourth.
Wilson had something brewing in the bottom of the fifth with runners on first and third with one out, they tried to be aggressive on the bases to get a run in that spot, but the Gobblers were ready for that moment and picked the WMHS runner off to get out unscathed.
"My kids are young," Cantrell said. "I've been trying to get it into them that, 'Look, we got good arm, we make good crisp throws, we can make things happen. We had the lead. I'm OK with giving up a run if something doesn't go our way. If you don't practice those things now in these types of situations, in one-run ball games, we won't have confidence. So that play is huge and goes a long way in confidence building."
The Hornets (0-2) did get two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it a four-run game, but the Gobblers pitching from Savannah Janzen and Lilah Deavers threw off the timing of the Wilson hitters at the plate.
"Second game of the season against yet another tough team, we had our ups and downs today, which is to be expected early on," WMHS head coach Bobby Humphrey said. "We just have some things that we got to take care of and make sure that we maintain our consistency, especially with our emotions."
Humphrey also discussed the hitting and how the timing differed from Thursday against Turner Ashby.
"Well, yesterday we saw mostly high velocity, today we kind of lost our approach a little bit, which we work on all of the time," Humphrey said. "They were having difficulty timing up [Janzen]. Obviously [Deavers], she's apretty precocious kid given the fact she's a young pitcher. It's just a timing thing we weren't able to adjust to, which is part of the learning curve. We'll be OK."
