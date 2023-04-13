Spotswood picked up its second straight win in dominant fashion Tuesday, cruising past Broadway 9-0 in Valley District girls soccer action.
Junior midfielder Nicole Syptak had a big-time performance for the Trailblazers, finishing with four goals and a pair of assists in the win.
Playing in Penn Laird, Syptak put on a show as she scored a trio of goals in an eight-minute span to quickly make it a 4-0 lead early.
Other key performers in the offensive outburst for Spotswood included junior forward Maggie Thorpe, who added two goals and an assist.
Lily Cresawn, a junior midfielder, had a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers, while freshman forward Brooke Simmers, freshman defender Allison Wimer, and junior Fiona Thompson had a goal.
Sophomore keeper Sadie Mayhew had one save in goal for SHS.
Spotswood (2-4, 1-0 Valley) is back in action Friday at Harrisonburg.
The Gobblers (0-7-1, 0-1 Valley) returned to action Wednesday against Staunton, falling 9-1. Sophomore midfielder Anakaren Lopez Aguas had the lone goal in that loss off an assist from junior Amy Pizano.
(0) comments
