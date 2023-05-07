STAUNTON — Junior midfielder Nicole Syptak's two first-half goals in the 17th and 20th minutes helped sparked a 4-1 win for Spotswood over Staunton Storm in Region 3C girls soccer action on Thursday at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium.
“It was definitely exciting to get on the board first,” Syptak said. “They had their defense set pretty well, but we had opportunities, and we just had to find a way to put it in the back of the net and finally putting it in the net got us into a rhythm and led to the second goal.”
Syptak’s two goals were the highlight of a dominant first-half performance, with a stoppage-time goal by junior forward Maggie Thorpe to create the three-goal gap at the half.
Trailblazers head coach Oskar Scheikl talked about the performance of Syptak and Thorpe, who have been steady and consistent throughout the entire season for Spotswood.
“They both started up front,” Scheikl said. “Nicole has a little bit more of a tendency to drop back to bring the midfield up and she’s a target player. Maggie is lightning quick, so oftentimes, that is our go-to play when a team plays a high line. At times, when Staunton gave us a high line, we tried to take advantage of it but they had good speed in the back. [Syptak] and Maggie both know where the other one is.”
Freshman midfielder Anna Malone added the fourth goal off a rebound after Thorpe took a shot from the right side midway through the second half as the Trail Blazers pushed over the finish line for the non-district victory at Gypsy Hill Park.
Staunton (6-5-2) did have a moment of brilliance in the second half with just over ten minutes to go as sophomore Catherine Campbell got the ball in the middle of the field and was able to drive it down and rip a nice shot into the left side of the net to get the game to a three-goal deficit.
The Storm return to action Tuesday against district opponent Stuarts Draft at home, while the Trailblazers were right back at it Friday against district opponent Rockbridge County.
“I think maybe we were a little bit too predictable at times,” Scheikl said. “Just when we were playing the through ball straight through but when we moved the ball to the corners and crossed it, then we looked much better. When we keep going the same way, we’re not as successful but they did change it up and try to find players out in the corners and play it back in with drop passes or hard passes into the box and that’s certainly what made us successful.”
