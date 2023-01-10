BRIDGEWATER — Once Turner Ashby got going Tuesday, it couldn't be slowed down.
The Knights pulled away in the second quarter, capitalizing on several Broadway turnovers in the third quarter en route to a 52-33 win in Valley District girls basketball action inside Larry S. Pence Gymnasium.
It was Turner Ashby's first district game, and veteran coach Rob Lovell said he knows how important winning them is.
He said his team has played well "in spurts" over the last few games but thinks they're still a little out of sync.
"I thought tonight, we got off to a rough start," Lovell said. "The last 10 minutes of the first half and almost all the third quarter, I thought we were terrific."
The Knights went on a 14-0 run at one point in the third period, scoring off multiple turnovers. Lovell said his team did a good job relaxing and knocking down shots and not playing in the paint with as much "finesse" as they have in recent games.
"The story of the game was we turned up our defensive pressure," Lovell said. "I thought our kids really got after it and caused Broadway a lot of problems."
Brynne Gerber led the Knights with 16 points — six in the third quarter.
The junior said she felt like they played well as a team, and the bench brought a lot of energy.
"I think that I bounced off other people's energy, which really helps me," Gerber said. "I think that helped me and the team succeed."
The Gobblers took the lead early in the first quarter, leading by as many as four. The Knights charged back, however, and Kendall Conley launched a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Turner Ashby a one-point lead.
TA pulled away in the second quarter to lead by double digits at halftime. Gerber tallied eight points in the first half, while junior Raevin Washington scored seven.
Broadway's 33 points were its lowest of the season.
Gobblers second-year head coach Jeremy Fulk described his team's performance as "poor" and said that his relatively young squad made young mistakes.
"[We] threw the ball away a lot," Fulk said. "When you're able to create turnovers when your press really isn't that aggressive, kudos to you. … I'm not proud of the effort my kids gave tonight."
Senior Lindsey Wimer led the Gobblers (7-6, 0-2 Valley) with 11 points, followed by sophomore Wren Wheeler with nine.
Now on a four-game losing streak, Fulk said the best thing they can do is wipe the slate clean and get back into practice.
"That's really all you can do," Fulk said. "You got to have a short memory. I try to tell the girls as much as I can [that] we got to put this one behind us, there's nothing we can do about something that's done and over with."
The Knights (10-3, 1-0 Valley) had eight players put up points.
Washington ended with 10 points while Conley and freshman Kyleigh Knight each notched five.
Lovell was happy with the way his team shared the wealth.
"Our bench was outstanding tonight," Lovell said. "Kyleigh Knight, it seemed like a lot of times there were like four of her out there. She was all over the place, pressuring the ball [and] making some plays on offense for us. Lizzy Smith [and] a lot of our kids coming off the bench really came up big."
After starting the season undefeated, the Knights are back on track.
Gerber feels the team is rejuvenated after Tuesday's win as they get set for more district competition.
"I think that after that game, we're feeling a lot better [and] a lot more confident," Gerber said. "[We're] moving on and we're just feeling a lot better."
Broadway 12 4 6 11 — 33
Turner Ashby 13 14 16 9 — 52
BROADWAY (33) — Runion 2 0-0 4, Wheeler 2 4-8 9, Wimer 4 3-5 11, Gatesman 0 0-0 0, Gingerich 0 2-2 2, Deavers 0 0-0 0, Bacon 0 2-2 2, Tinnell 0 0-0 0, Billmeyer 0 1-2 1, Janzen 0 0-0 0, Dingus 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 12-19 33.
TURNER ASHBY (52) — Knight 1 3-4 5, Simmers 2 0-0 4, Gerber 6 4-4 16, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Conley 2 0-2 5, Whetzel 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 0-2 4, Miller 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 0-0 0, Washington 4 2-2 10. Totals 21 9-14 52.
3-Point Goals – Broadway 1 (Wheeler), Turner Ashby 1 (Conley).
