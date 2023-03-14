At John Painter Park in Grottoes, it was an impressive overall team effort from Turner Ashby in a 7-2 non-district victory over Staunton on Monday.
The Knights won five of the six singles matches against the Storm, with senior Jolexie Whetzel and Hannah Vazquez and juniors Harper Dodd, Kendra Gillette, Devon Wichael, and coming back to Bridgewater with individual victories from the contest.
Turner Ashby was also impressive in the doubles matches, as Gillette/Dodd and Whetzel/Wichael earned wins for the team to cruise to a season-opening victory.
“In spite of being without two ladder players due to spring break, the girls demonstrated they are ready for a good season,” TA head coach Karen Clark said. “It was a fun night working through first-match nerves. They came out looking poised and confident.”
The Knights (0-1) will return to action at the start of next week, hosting non-district opponent Waynesboro on Monday, while the Storm (0-1) travel to non-district opponent Rockbridge County on Thursday for an early-season matchup in Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.