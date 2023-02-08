CHARLOTTESVILLE — It was another solid day of swimming for Turner Ashby and several other area programs on Tuesday.
The Knights came up shy of winning the Region 3C Championship swimming and diving title as Monticello edged them out by two and a half points at the Brooks YMCA in Charlottesville.
But that didn't take away from some strong performances all around.
Rockbridge County placed third in regionals with 67 points for the boys, followed by Spotswood in fourth with 60.
The day started with the 200-yard medley relay, with Rockbridge County's Keagan Black, Will Gibbs, Ben Barney, and Spencer Pfaff placing third for the boys with a combined time of 1:45.38. Turner Ashby's Mia Flory, Alexia Wright, Molly Beckwith, and Alana Dennis placed second for the girls with a combined time of 1:57.55.
That same TA team later grabbed first in the 200-yard free relay with a combined time of 1:46.01. Beckwith placed first in the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.55.
Afterward, the sophomore standout said she felt good about her events Tuesday and looks forward to the upcoming state meet.
"I'm excited to cheer on my teammates and hopefully swim well," Beckwith said.
Gibbs finished second in the boys 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle with respective times of 1:52.62 and 5:08.54. Broadway's Alex Holsinger dropped four seconds off his best 200-yard time, clocking in at 2:24.28.
Holsinger said he wished he would have performed better in the backstroke, but he lost his goggles at the start of his heat.
He said that from there, he was focused on simply doing his best.
Holsinger was excited to compete for the Gobblers, and that regionals had a different feel from other meets.
"You got probably four times as many people," Holsinger said. "It's just nice to be able to go out and represent your school."
Turner Ashby's Phineas Kasten placed second in the boys 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:06.99. For the girls, it was Wright who picked up the win with a time of 2:13.17.
Wright was happy with her efforts and was able to earn seasonal bests.
It means a lot to Wright to represent her team at regionals, she said.
"I feel like our team really put in effort, especially our relays," Wright said. "[We went] to practice and [were] working on making sure we're perfect with our times of entering the water, having good starts and turns, and really hyping each other up behind the blocks."
A pair of Trailblazers took the win in the 50-yard freestyle. Cole Martin won the boys race with a time of 22.17 seconds, while Sarah Dunham won the girls race with a time of 24.18.
Dunham said she swam better than expected after she dealt with injuries throughout the year. On Tuesday, though, she felt 100 percent.
"I warmed up and actually felt really good," Dunham said. "It's a good environment here."
Spotswood found more success in the boys 100-yard fly when Dylan King earned first place with a time of 52.24. Wright placed second in the girls 100-yard fly — 1.04 seconds shy of first.
Martin later placed first in the boys 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.12. Rockbridge County's Ali Pfaff notched first in the girls 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.34 and also in the girls 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.54.
Pfaff said she felt her team did incredible, noting they had multiple state qualifiers — some unexpected.
She said there's a great bond between her and her teammates.
"Many of my best friends are on the swim team," Pfaff said. "Since we have such a small community in Lexington, everybody goes to the same high school. Everybody has a really good bond that you might not see in other big cities."
Spotswood's Zoe Deeble earned second in the girls 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:27.53. The boys 200-yard free relay team of Black, Gibbs, Spencer Pfaff, and Well Pearson placed second with a combined time of 1:33.28.
Black went on to win the next boys event, the 100-yard backstroke, with a time of 54.80. King's time of 1:05.16 in the 100-yard breaststroke was good enough for third place.
Spotswood's boys 400-yard free relay team consisting of King, Wenger, Martin, and Nicholas Papa placed second with a combined time of 3:30.21. The Spotswood girls team of Deeble, Dunham, Julia Dunham, and Kate Davis placed first with a time of 3:53.71.
King said he swam as hard as possible and felt prepared to go in. It meant a lot to represent Spotswood as he advanced to the state meet.
"I'm excited for my 100 fly [and] I'm excited to get out there and work as hard as I can," King said. "I'm excited for the atmosphere. The atmosphere's always crazy, so it's going to be a fun time."
The Turner Ashby girls tallied 93.5 points in their second-place effort, followed by Spotswood in fourth with 72 points and Rockbridge in fifth with 54 points.
The Waynesboro boys followed behind Spotswood in fifth with 59 points, while Turner Ashby placed seventh with 50 points.
