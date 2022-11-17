Since early August, members of the Turner Ashby football team have spent countless hours putting a grind on their bodies to get better physically, watched hours of film to improve their knowledge of the game, and shown an investment to the sport that’s resulted in nine wins thus far.
So when talk of being an underdog gets brought up, it’s not necessarily a title that a Knights team that has proven to be pretty solid in its own right is ready to embrace head-on entering the second round of the playoffs.
“We’re going down there to play a football game,” Turner Ashby first-year head coach Scott Turner said succinctly on Wednesday. “It’s the Region 3C semifinals and you’re going to play a good football team. We’re going to prepare to play a really good football team, get on the bus Saturday afternoon and go down there and be prepared to play 48 minutes.”
Fifth-seeded Turner Ashby will make the trek to Lynchburg on Saturday to face top-seeded powerhouse Liberty Christian Academy in the regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
The Bulldogs are the defending Virginia High School League Class 3 runner-up and enter Saturday’s contest with just one loss so far this season.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was forced to Saturday due to the Liberty University-Virginia Tech game being played at noon that day and officials needing time to prepare for that in-state matchup the night before.
“We have kind of played a little bit of a crazy schedule the past couple of weeks,” Turner said. “Our kids just love the game. They want a chance to play. It doesn’t matter where it is, these guys will be ready to go.”
LCA is one of the favorites to compete for a VHSL Class 3 state title again this year with a loaded roster, headlined by several Division I recruits.
The biggest comes in the form of four-star running back Gideon Davidson, a sophomore that is ranked the top at his position for the class of 2025 and holds scholarship offers from nearly every big-time program in the country.
The Bulldogs will pose the biggest challenge yet for a Turner Ashby defense that is coming off a stout performance in last week’s quarterfinal win over Spotswood.
“They’ve been playing well all year and the other night was a defensive battle on both sides,” Turner said. “Their ability to step up in the second half and late in the game and make plays when we needed them to was what you have to do in the playoffs.”
Davidson is considered a game-time decision after missing last week’s regional opener against Rustburg with an injury he suffered in the final regular-season game against E.C. Glass, but LCA still has plenty of elite talent around him.
Last year, the Bulldogs defeated Broadway 48-0 in the regional semifinals.
“We’re a little bit more experienced as to how to overcome his absence,” LCA head coach Frank Rocco told the Lynchburg News & Advance. “We’ll elaborate a little more on the things we’ve been doing. ... We’re relying a little bit more [on the passing game]. Three [touchdowns] in the air [last week] is big when we’ve been scoring mostly on the ground.”
There’s no doubt LCA will enter Saturday’s regional semifinal as the favorite, much like it is against any opponent, and that’s just fine with TA.
Since August, the Knights have put their heads down and got to work.
They’ll certainly do the same going into this weekend’s postseason matchup.
“You have to play defense and protect the football,” Turner said. “We’re going to keep letting that defensive unit go and try to protect the football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.