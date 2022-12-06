After capturing its second consecutive Valley District title this past season, Turner Ashby was represented well on the All-Region 3C football teams that were released last week.
TA junior offensive lineman Greyson Huffman and sophomore wide receiver Micah Matthews, who had a huge game in the Knights’ season-ending loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the regional semifinals, were both named to the all-region first-team offense.
Turner Ashby sophomore linebacker Beau Baylor, meanwhile and junior defensive end Brandon Pettit both earned first-team defensive spots along with Waynesboro’s Blake Jones, who was honored as the punter and Staunton’s Agustin Miguel as the region’s top kicker.
On the All-Region 3C second team was TA’s Micah Shank at the quarterback spot, along with offensive linemen Taylin Henderson (Waynesboro), Cliff Garber (Broadway), Johnny Potter (Spotswood) and Parker Showalter (Wilson Memorial), Baylor and James Stowe (Spotswood) at running back, Aiden Grefe (Spotswood) and Blake Rodgers (Wilson Memorial) at receiver and Rayne Dean (Spotswood) as the all-purpose selection.
Spotswood’s Grefe and Staunton’s Andre Johnson were the punter and punt returner.
As for the second-team defense, it included Rockbridge County’s Garrett Stillwill and Staunton’s Marc Geffrard at the defensive back spots while Spotswood’s Irvine Clarke, Wilson’s Ryan Mundie and Staunton’s Peyton Dunn were all named the top linebackers.
Dean was named a second-team defensive end while TA’s Daniel offenbacker and Waynesboro’s Henderson both earned defensive tackle spots and Mundie was all-purpose.
Heritage-Lynchburg’s Brad Bradley was named the Region 3C Coach of the Year while Pioneers quarterback Jaicere Bateman was honored as the Offensive Player of the Year and his teammate, defensive end Terrell Washington, was named Defensive Player of the Year.
