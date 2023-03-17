In Fishersville on Thursday, a battle between two of the top teams in Region 3C quickly turned into a defensive showdown as Turner Ashby and Wilson Memorial played to a 0-0 scoreless overtime draw in both teams' non-district season opener.
In goal for the Knights, senior keeper Katelyn Lough finished with seven saves.
TA (0-0-1) returns to the field Monday in its home opener against a solid Waynesboro team in a non-district rivalry match, while the Green Hornets will hit the road to Penn Laird for a big-time early-season battle against Region 3C foe Spotswood on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.