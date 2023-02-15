BRIDGEWATER — There’s not a lot Hunter Blosser has to say after a match, usually moving along quickly and refocusing on his next goal.
But after defeating Heritage-Lynchburg’s Justin Porter in the 113-pound championship at the Region 3C wrestling tournament in Bridgewater on Feb. 4, he couldn’t help but show some emotion.
“It was exciting,” the Turner Ashby junior said. “It’s a good feeling. I was just enjoying the moment.”
As soon as the whistle blew, declaring Blosser the regional champion — the first of his career — he turned toward the crowd and raised his hands triumphantly as the Larry S. Pence Gym erupted.
Blosser has put in quite a bit of work through the sport of wrestling, improving gradually throughout his career and emerging as one of the area’s top wrestlers this year with a consistent routine.
“I’m feeling good,” Blosser said after winning his regional title. “I put in a lot of work to get to here.”
Blosser’s regional win was even more special because he had previously lost to Porter during a regular-season match — one of two losses.
After winning the Valley District title convincingly, he had to work for the win over Porter in regionals.
And ultimately, it paid off with a memorable win.
“It’s pretty dang good,” Blosser said with a smile. “I mean, especially earning that first seat at states, that’s huge. Where you are in the bracket changes a lot. It helped me out a lot.”
As Blosser prepares for the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championships at the Salem Civic Center this weekend with a 24-2 overall record, he comes in a much better position because of his regional victory.
That wasn’t lost on him immediately after his championship win.
“I’m really locked in, man,” Blosser said. “I’m just super focused and ready to give it a go there.”
Blosser will be one of several locals competing on the big stage this weekend to bring home gold from the meet dominating his mind.
The soft-spoken Turner Ashby standout doesn’t have much to say most of the time, but a victory in Salem may bring out his emotion once again.
“The biggest thing for me is staying calm,” Blosser said. “That’s really all I can do.”
