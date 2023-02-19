SALEM — Rocking a 1990s Dream Team jacket, with some retro headphones covering his ears and fresh new blonde highlights on top of his head, Hunter Blosser brought a bit of the past onto the mat Saturday.
Although the night didn't ultimately end how he wanted it to, he came away with motivation for the future.
"I'm really proud," the Turner Ashby junior said. "I'm really excited that I got [state] runner-up. That's not what I wanted to do, but it only makes me want to work hard. It just puts that fire inside of me for next year, just makes me want to train better, and train harder."
Blosser was the lone local representative in the title round of the Virginia High School League Class 3 state wrestling championships at the Salem Civic Center, getting pinned by Staunton River's standout Colin Martin in the second period of the 113-pound title match.
Martin, a sophomore, is one of the top prospects in his class and is considered a legitimate Division I prospect.
Despite that type of resume, Blosser came into the match with confidence and belief that he could pull the upset.
"He's a super-talented kid," Turner Ashby head coach Marshall Smiley said about Martin. "He's on the fringe of being nationally ranked, has a super high pedigree. We gave up a low single early, and he got on top, and he's really good on top, and he showed it. He's the lead on top, but he's the lead about anywhere. He's no joke."
It was just Blosser's third loss of the season (26-3) after he had captured a Valley District and Region 3C title during a remarkable three-week run.
021923_dnr_State WST_1
Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser seeks an advantage over New Kent's Samuel Stamper in the 113-lb semifinal.
Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser seeks an advantage over New Kent's Samuel Stamper in the 113-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_2
Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser seeks an advantage over New Kent's Samuel Stamper in the 113-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_3
Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser throws New Kent's Samuel Stamper in the 113-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_4
New Kent's Samuel Stamper tries to escape from Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser in the 113-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_5
New Kent's Samuel Stamper tries to escape from Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser in the 113-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_6
New Kent's Samuel Stamper tries to escape from Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser in the 113-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_7
New Kent's Samuel Stamper wrestles against Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser in the 113-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_8
Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser reacts after winning his 113-lb semifinal match against New Kent's Samuel Stamper.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_9
Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser and New Kent's Samuel Stamper react after Blosser is awarded the win in the VHSL Class 3 113-pound semifinal on Saturday in Salem.
Brad Klodowski / Special To The DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_10
Broadway's Jesse Miller tries to escape from Staunton River's Noah Nininger in the 132-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_11
Broadway's Jesse Miller tries to escape from Staunton River's Noah Nininger in the 132-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_12
Staunton River's Noah Nininger pins Broadway's Jesse Miller to win by fall in the 132-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_13
Wilson Memorial's Brayden Estes tries to escape from Skyline's Wyatt Bosley in the 138-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_14
Wilson Memorial's Brayden Estes reacts after losing his match by fall to Skyline's Wyatt Bosley in the 138-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_15
Wilson Memorial's Brayden Estes reacts afte his match against Skyline's Wyatt Bosley in the 138-pound semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special To The DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_16
Spotswood's Owen Hartman tries to avoid being pinned by Staunton River's Bo Ice in the 150-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_17
Spotswood's Owen Hartman wrestles with Staunton River's Bo Ice in the 150-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_18
Spotswood's Owen Hartman tries to avoid being pinned by Staunton River's Bo Ice in the 150-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_19
Spotswood's Owen Hartman tries to escape from Staunton River's Bo Ice in the 150-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_20
Spotswood's Owen Hartman tries to escape from Staunton River's Bo Ice in the 150-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_21
Spotswood's Owen Hartman tries to escape from Staunton River's Bo Ice in the 150-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_22
Staunton River's Bo Ice looks to press an advantage against Spotswood's Owen Hartman in the 150-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_23
Spotswood's Owen Hartman wrestles against Staunton River's Bo Ice in the 150-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
021923_dnr_State WST_24
Spotswood's Owen Hartman wrestles against Staunton River's Bo Ice in the 150-lb semifinal.
Brad Klodowski / Special to the DN-R
But for a wrestler who went winless on his first trip to the state tournament a year ago, making it to the state championship match on his return trip certainly was memorable.
"It's pretty dang cool," Blosser said. "I put in a lot of work for this, and I'll put a lot in for next year, so I can come back even harder. I'm ready to start working out already."
Within 30 seconds of the first period of the match starting, Martin got on top of Blosser and took control.
From there, even though he got out of the first period, it was clear that the Staunton River star was locked in and on a path to winning a VHSL Class 3 state championship.
"Right off the bat, he caught me off guard," Blosser said. "From there, I knew what he was going to do. He got on top first, and I just couldn't recover. It didn't go my way."
Although Blosser was the only Shenandoah Valley representative in a championship match at the Class 3 level, several around the area earned all-state status.
Broadway's stellar junior class had a strong showing. Jackson Wells earned third place in the 165-pound weight class, Jesse Miller was fourth in 132, and Feodor Dronov finished sixth in the 144-pound class.
"It's obviously not the outcome I wanted this year," Wells said. "But considering last year — I came into Salem and left without a medal. I wanted a ring but considering where I was a month ago — I wasn't even on the mat — I'm pretty proud. I'm proud of mentally locking myself back in after losing that quarterfinal match."
Spotswood's Owen Hartman was sixth in the 150-pound weight class, suffering an injury late that caused him to miss a fifth-place rematch with Rockbridge County's Zeke Mohr, whom Hartman had already upset twice this postseason in the district and regional championships.
In addition to Mohr, the Wildcats were represented on the all-state team by Ryan Maxwell, who finished sixth in 120, and star Brice Hall, who capped his career with an impressive third-place showing in 175.
Wilson Memorial had three all-state wrestlers, with Cooper Brandt finishing third in the 106-pound weight class, while Brayden Estes (138) and Alexander Jordan (175) were sixth-place finishers in their classes.
"It feels good," said Brandt, a junior with three regional titles, a runner-up state finish, and now a third-place state showing. "I really wanted to win, but I'll have my turn next year. I'm really happy overall. I was juiced. I wanted to battle back, wanted to get that third-place medal."
Coming up short in Salem is a tough pill for wrestlers to swallow because of the proximity to the ultimate goal.
But wrestlers in Class 3 especially know how talented that field is and how difficult it is to go unscathed through the bracket and come away with gold.
"I think this was the motivation I needed to get me to that next level," Brandt said.
For Wells, he made it clear that he wanted to win gold this year, but injuries this season forced him to the sideline for an extended time, and ultimately, just getting back to the sport he loves went a long way.
After getting another state trip under his belt and earning a top-three finish, he has a new type of hunger.
"My first priority before next season is coming in with a completely 100% healthy knee," Wells said following Saturday's match. "I'm going to wrestle more than I've wrestled my entire life. … I'm super stoked about it. I want to come back next year and definitely go for a ring."
Smiley, who is in the Turner Ashby Hall of Fame and was a state champion wrestler during his decorated career, also came up short in Salem before bringing home gold.
He said he still remembers that feeling of a letdown but has no doubt it will fuel area wrestlers for next season.
"I told him that the run here towards the second half of the year, we weren't ready for that in the first week of the season," Smiley said about Blosser's postseason run. "To come here last year, go 0-2, and here we are in a state final getting that taste, that's special. Right now, it burns and I told him I can remember the feeling. … Let that be fuel to the fire, buddy. Don't take a day off. You've got one more shot at this. Let's continue the growth that we showed this year and we can be right in the running for this thing in that particular match."
With his new-look hair and a smooth fit, Blosser had a certain swagger that oozed confidence when he stepped on the mat for the finalist introductions before the state championships Saturday night.
Ultimately, the guy with a look from the past came short.
But he sure did provide hope and optimism for his future.
"It didn't go our way, but it's still for him to feel that high caliber of a wreslter and be there in that moment," Smiley said. "He'll use it at motivation and help us push, to keep striving, to improve every day. That match has come and gone. He'll get one more crack at this thing."
