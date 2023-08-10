With the drops of rain falling from the bangs hanging just above his eyes and his opponents seeking shelter in the Lakeview Golf Club Clubhouse just behind him, a smile filled Ryan Hutchinson’s face.
“I made more birdies than bogies, so that’s a good feeling,” the Turner Ashby junior said.
After a slow start — by his own high standards — to the season, Hutchinson caught fire on Thursday in wet conditions, shooting a two-under-par 70 to earn medalist honors during the fourth Valley District 18-hole golf match of the season in Harrisonburg.
Hutchinson led the Knights (331) to a second-place effort behind William Monroe (317), which has won every district match this year, while Spotswood (333), East Rockingham (356), Rockbridge County (358), Broadway (374) and Harrisonburg (398) followed.
“I play better in the rain,” said Hutchinson as a steady downpour opened up after his round concluded. “Well, at least I like to tell myself that. If I make excuses, it’ll get worse.”
The match on Thursday used a shotgun start to get golfers through as fast as possible, with storms hitting the course midway through the round but never hard enough to cancel it.
Instead, the golfers fought through, and Hutchinson wasn’t the only one to thrive in it.
“I think I play better in the rain, honestly,” said Spotswood junior Jack Baugher, who shot an eight-over-par 80. “On the back nine, I played really well for whatever reason. I don’t know why, but it’s just one of those things. You just have to try to grind it out mentally.”
Baugher and teammate Casen Chandler each carded an 80 to lead the Trailblazers, while Amaday Mozheyko (86), Grant Mather (87), and Finn Rhodes (88) also were impressive.
For TA, senior Jacob Alderfer carded a career-best 77 on the day, while freshman Asa Fulk continued to impress with a 91 and Joey Wright (93) and Easton Crockett (95) were also strong.
“The first couple of holes were rough,” Chandler said. “At one point, I had hit three double bogeys in a row. After that, the next 10 holes, I was one [stroke] under so I figured it out.”
Despite being without top golfer Andrew McCoy, who is considered one of the best in the area, due to injury, Rockbridge County saw Harrison Tanner put up an impressive 76.
Tanner hit seven birdies in his eye-opening round, while teammate Jack Jensen shot a 78.
For the Gobblers, Tanner Fulk continued to impress with a team-best score of 85 on the day, while teammate Cole Lipscomb showcased some steady improvement by shooting a 94.
Harrisonburg saw two players lead the way in Javier Molina (96) and Amir Saeed (98).
“On the front nine, I played absolutely horrible,” Fulk said. “On the back nine, I played probably the best back nine I’ve played. The rain didn’t bother me. I’m one with nature.”
Outside of Hutchinson’s performance, the most impressive outing came from East Rockingham sophomore Camden Clem, who officially showcased his special potential with one of the best performances of his already impressive young career.
On Thursday, he finished with the second-lowest score, carding a one-over-par 73.
“It was a pretty good day,” Clem said. “I got off to a pretty good start, but I just tried to stay composed and play as well as I could and hope my team did pretty well, too.”
The Eagles also saw steady improvement out of a number of other golfers on their roster, too, as Cannon Good shot a 93, followed by Ryan Williams (94) and Ryan Wright (96).
“It could have been better, but also could have been worse,” Good said about his round on Thursday. “I’m here to have fun like we all are and just try to enjoy the game.”
Although players tried to block out the conditions Thursday, it certainly had an impact.
Baugher was among the players that admitted the importance of “locking in” when the weather is rough, and Hutchinson said the unknown of how it’ll impact the round is tough. The league has already had to cancel a previous match this season due to rain hitting midway through the round.
“It started pouring down around hole nine out there,” Hutchinson said. “We were thinking, ‘We may not even get to finish this.’ It’s weird hitting your shots and thinking they may not even count. You just have to treat it like they’re going to count and assume they will.”
Turns out, all of Hutchinson’s shots on Thursday did count, and it was his best outing of the year.
Now, after what he called a rough start this season, the defending Valley District individual champion hopes to carry momentum from the rain-filled victory through the rest of the season.
“My start to the season was terrible,” Hutchinson said. “It wasn’t good. It was a few off days. My mental game was there, but my body wasn’t producing good shots. But I think I’ve got my game back. I made some swing changes, and I’m feeling confident. Not a lot of people had great days today, so I’m really happy I was able to.”
