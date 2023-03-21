It’s a moment any pitcher — at any level — lives for.
Turner Ashby junior Haley Lambert tossed a five-inning perfect game, striking out 11, in a 12-0 softball rout of non-district opponent Waynesboro on Monday at Kate Collins Field.
Lambert tossed just 54 pitches, connecting on strikes on 74 percent of them.
At the plate, the junior added an RBI triple and run scored for good measure.
Also coming up big for TA was junior shortstop Kendall Simmers, who finished 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs scored, and a pair of RBIs, while Lily Moyers, another junior, was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and junior Ivy Showalter had a two-run homer.
Ely Rogers, the standout sophomore catcher for the Knights, finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored, and a pair of RBIs, while senior Katelyn Nazelrod was 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored, and sophomore Reaghan Warner had an RBI single.
Harleigh Propst, the junior first baseman, also added an RBI single for TA, while freshman Kayden Williams continued to impress with an RBI single of her own.
Waynesboro junior Jakiah Tucker struck out four in the circle in the setback.
The Knights (2-0) were back in action Tuesday in Stanardsville in a non-district battle with William Monroe, while the Little Giants (0-2) hosted James River that evening.
