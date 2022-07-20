BRIDGEWATER — Perhaps folks aren't fully aware yet or maybe they just don't believe the hype, but one of the nation's top baseball prospects lives in Bridgewater.
Micah Matthews, a rising sophomore outfielder at Turner Ashby, is considered by most recruiting services as one of the top recruits in the country for the class of 2025.
"To put it simply, Micah is a generational talent," Next Level Athletic Development owner and trainer Mike Martin told the Daily News-Record earlier this week.
With a 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame, Matthews is physically mature beyond his years.
In his debut season with the Knights, his reputation got the best of him as opposing teams were reluctant to pitch to him with Matthew drawing a team-high 18 walks.
Matthews still put up solid numbers, hitting .306 with five doubles, a triple, two homers and 11 RBIs while scoring a team-high 22 runs throughout the season.
“I feel like there are areas I could have done better, but it was a good learning experience," Matthew said. "My first year in high school, I had a lot of guys taking me in with open arms. I thought that was really important and I was really thankful for that. But I feel like there’s a lot more in store these next couple of years at TA and I’m really excited about it.”
His freshman season saw him earn first-team All-Valley District honors, a second-team All-Region 3C selection and a second-team spot on the DN-R's All-Valley team, which was released Tuesday.
"While Micah is the best physical talent I’ve ever coached, what makes him unique is how great of a kid he is," Turner Ashby assistant baseball coach Greg Watson said. "The best example I can give to illustrate this point is this: Micah was the most talented on our team last year. Typically, those kids aren’t clamoring to run after foul balls and do all the mundane jobs required to have an excellent field. He was. He wanted every foul ball. He wanted to rake the field. No job was below him."
Watson said he was "blown away" by how good of a teammate the nationally-ranked recruit was, noting that he was a solid student in the classroom and often spent time in the kitchen during his lunch period helping the special education department.
"We all know how physically gifted he is," Watson said about Matthews. "But what really stands out about him is the type of person that he is. I'm really looking forward to watching him on television one day and saying, 'I got to coach that kid.'"
The truth is Matthews was known nationally before he ever put on a TA uniform.
It makes sense that one of the area's best recruits in recent years plays for one of the state's most successful and tradition-rich programs, but Matthew earned his reputation and built a brand for himself on the travel circuit throughout his middle-school years and it's continued now.
Most recently, Matthews was invited to participate in the MLB Developmental Program's Hank Aaron Invitational, which is currently being held in Vero Beach, Fla.
He was also named to the USA Baseball 16U/17U National Team Develop Program's 80-man roster, which will give athletes an opportunity to connect with USA Baseball coaches and national team staff after the 16U and 17U team championships to better prepare for a future national team experience. That five-day development event will take place July 25-29 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
“I’m very thankful for everything that’s been happening," Matthews said. "I feel like it’s a big part of God’s plan for me. Coming into the [travel ball] season, I wasn’t feeling too good about certain things but I’m just really thankful now.”
Matthews' abilities speak for themselves, running a 6.71 60-yard dash and hitting several balls at a 99 miles-per-hour exit velocity throughout this summer.
Playing alongside some of the best players in the country, the Turner Ashby sophomore has held his own and proved he can play on the biggest stage.
"It's realistic to say Micah projects as an MLB Draft prospect down the road," Martin said. "Projection is the key word. ... However, it clearly speaks to his potential."
Matthews started training at Next Level when he was 12, working in the facility year-round with minor league and college players that were well above his age.
Focused on his long-term goals on the field, Matthew has dedicated himself to the game and it has paid off with a mature outlook and determination for the future.
"He's just a very mature young man," Martin said while talking about Matthews this week. "I credit his parents for that. He understands the pressure and scrutiny that comes with being so good so young and he has remained the same humble, respectful kid he was at 12 years old. It's probably an overused cliche, but Micah does a phenomenal job eliminating all the noise and focusing on things that matter."
Entering his sophomore season, Matthew hopes to have a bigger impact on the field for Turner Ashby and to help the team bounce back from a up-and-down season in 2022.
Throughout most of his playing career, Matthews has gained attention nationally.
And although some in the local area may still not be aware, they will be soon enough.
“It’s absolutely amazing and I love the feeling of repping my hometown on my back when I walk around," Matthews said. "Bridgewater is starting to get some recognition now. It’s a great feeling. It’s awesome to be able to go around and travel across the country and play against competition at its best. A lot of these guys will be playing at the next level, so I think it’s good to face them now and get mentally and physically prepared for that next step in my journey.”
