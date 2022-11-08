BRIDGEWATER — It was, perhaps, Micah Matthews' first love as a kid.
The Turner Ashby sophomore grew up as a standout on the gridiron, playing quarterback throughout his little-league days and flashing big-time potential.
But just as quickly as his game on the football field grew, so did his development in baseball and he eventually turned into a star there as well.
As Matthews became a national name on the baseball recruiting scene in middle school, he opted to give up the game of football in an effort to increase his attention on the game that could potentially offer him a chance to play at the next level.
But as he prepared for his sophomore year at TAHS and the Knights welcomed first-year head coach Scott Turner to the program, a return to football quickly became a possibility.
“It started in the winter," Matthews said. "They convinced me to come to workouts and I thought, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ Coach started talking to me, started to rope me in. He called me one weekend while I was at a [baseball] tournament and was like, ‘Hey, man. We’d love to have you when you come back.’ I got back from North Carolina and the first day I was back, I was out here.”
Matthews, a University of South Carolina commit and legitimately one of the best baseball prospects for his class in the country, has been electric on the gridiron.
He enters the playoffs with 51 receptions for 696 yards and four touchdowns at the receiver spot, using his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame to dominate at the position. He had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score in last week's win over Rockbridge County.
"It's always nice when you can add a difference maker like Micah Matthews," Turner said. "It's been great. It's another way to get the ball out in space and do some things we want to do offensively. ... All of our kids are headed in the right direction, but having someone like Micah Matthews out there is a good thing to have."
As a unique player with physical tools that not many players in the area can match, Matthews has quickly emerged as one of the top players in his second sport, too.
“It’s very impressive," Knights sophomore running back Beau Baylor said about Matthews. "He’s that guy that can do it all. He’s big, can catch in traffic, fast. He can get away from everyone. It’s really nice to have a receiver like that."
Perhaps benefiting the most from Matthews' presence on the field has been first-year TA quarterback Micah Shank, who has played with him since they were young.
“He’s just a crazy athlete, man," Shank said. "He just has everything.”
Coincidentally, it was Shank battling with Matthews for the starting quarterback spot as youngsters. Now, he's hooking up with him for big-time throws.
“I’d like to say it’s a lot less mental thinking," Matthews said of the position switch. "Instead of knowing everyone’s routes, I just have to know mine. I know Micah [Shank] will get it to me and I just have a lot of faith in the rest of my team.”
As the fifth-seeded Knights now prepare to head to Penn Laird for a Region 3C quarterfinal with fourth-seeded Spotswood, there's no doubt Matthews is a big reason they're in that position and will play a bigger one if they are to advance.
As a big-time recruit with plenty of attention already around his name, Matthews has no problem being the guy to make a big-time play for TA if needed, he said.
“If it’s a third-and-15 and I’m running a route and going deep, I’d love to get the ball," Matthews said. "If it’s not me, I know someone else on our team will come up with it. But, yeah, I want to make that play.”
As a young kid, many thought Matthews would be the area's next big football star.
Turned out, he would emerge as a big-time national name in baseball first.
But perhaps the original thoughts on Matthews will turn out true in the end.
“It was a little bit of peer pressure, but in a good way," Matthews said. "I’m happy that I decided to come out here. I missed getting on the field a bit. It's been fun”
