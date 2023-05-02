BRIDGEWATER — It was just the type of start Turner Ashby needed to get things going.
The Knights used two goals by sophomore midfielder Molly Beckwith and junior defender Addyson McNeal to gain a massive 2-0 win in Region 3C girls soccer action over non-district rival Fort Defiance on Monday in Bridgewater.
TA had control of the game with its defense and the ability to get the press to work in its favor throughout the game.
Turner Ashby head coach Jon McClure, who previously coached at FDHS, talked about his team’s overall performance in the game.
“Really proud of the kids. They worked hard,” McClure said. “They worked hard together. They had to battle the elements, they had to battle the opposing team, and our kids didn’t give up and they kept playing the entire game.”
Beckwith’s goal was a nifty shot deflected by a couple of the Indians’ defenders and rolled into the goal. McNeal’s goal was set up by a solid cross off the left side of the field from junior defender Reese Secord, and she got her head to it, and the ball went into the left corner.
“It was a really good cross from the outside,” McNeal said. “I ran in and got my head to it.”
McNeal also had a solid performance from her right back spot in this game, trying to create for her teammates and stopping the Fort Defiance attack in crucial areas all night.
“Addyson McNeal is fantastic,” McClure said. “She’s one of our best defenders. She’s smart behind the ball, and now she’s becoming a good attacker from the outside back. She knows how to cross the ball. She got that on the end with her head. It was a great goal. I’m so proud of her.”
The Indians (3-5-3 overall) continued to battle through their season, and they had a solid second half on Monday despite the loss at Turner Ashby.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Fort Defiance head coach Erik Walker said of the overall performance. “We came into the game missing several players. We had people playing positions they hadn’t played. We had JV players playing varsity for the first time. I thought the first half didn’t go our way. In the second half, I saw a lot of good things and it’s been a challenge all year for us with injuries. I’m proud of our girls for always fighting and not giving up.”
The Knights (6-5-1) were back in action Tuesday at home against Broadway, seeking their fourth straight win, while Fort is set to travel to Greenville to take on Riverheads in district action Friday.
