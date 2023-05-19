After a perfect regular season that ended with another Valley District softball title, Turner Ashby was recognized in a big way by the league’s head coaches on Friday at the annual all-district meetings.
Junior shortstop Kendall Simmers and sophomore outfielder Reaghan Warner were named the league’s Co-Players of the Year after helping guide the Knights to a 21-0 record as they head into the postseason.
Both players flashed big-time ability in the field and at the plate this season, with each hitting over .450 on the season and combining for 16 home runs and over 60 RBIs as a lethal 1-2 punch for TA.
Broadway veteran head coach Becky Cantrell was named the league’s Coach of the Year. After winning just two games a year ago, the Gobblers went 17-6 this season and are the No. 3 seed in Region 3C.
The all-district first team is loaded with talent this season, featuring a trio of impressive arms in Turner Ashby sophomore Natalie Wisman, Broadway freshman Lilah Deavers, and Spotswood junior Taelor Ware in the circle and the standout, up-and-coming sophomore Ely Rogers at the catcher position.
The Knights filled most of the first-team infield with junior first baseman Harleigh Propst, second baseman Lily Moyers joining Simmers, and Trailblazers senior third baseman Aspen Jones.
The outfield also featured a pair of TA standouts in Warner and freshman standout Kaydence Williams, who was joined by Spotswood senior Brooke Morris and Broadway speedy junior Jasmine Gett.
Serenity King, a senior for the Gobblers, was chosen as the first-team utility player for the district, while Turner Ashby sophomore Molly Griffin was selected as the designated player after a breakout season.
The pitching staff for the all-district second team was pretty impressive, too, with Turner Ashby junior Haley Lambert, Broadway sophomore Emma Morris, and Harrisonburg sophomore Ashlyn Smiley honored. Trailblazers standout Charley Bentley, also a sophomore, was named the second-team catcher.
The Broadway duo of senior second baseman Jacklyn Williams and sophomore shortstop Brooklyn Spitzer made up the middle infield on the second team, while TA senior Katelyn Nazelrod was rewarded the second-team spot at third base, and Rockbridge County senior Lillian Purcell was the first baseman.
The All-Valley District second-team outfielders were the Blue Streaks duo of Julia Byler and Mia Beauzieux, Rockbridge senior captain Kelsie Caldwell, and Turner Ashby senior Eva Ochoa.
Ivy Showalter, a junior for the Knights, earned the second-team designated player honor.
