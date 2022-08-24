BRIDGEWATER — It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Scott Turner.
The longtime East Rockingham offensive coordinator finally got his chance at being a head coach when former ERHS coach Donnie Coleman resigned in the summer of 2021 to take over as the new athletic director at Turner Ashby High School.
But after just one season with the Eagles and with the Knights looking for a new head coach after the tragic passing of Chris Fraser, Turner found himself suddenly in an opportunity to coach at not only a quality school, but his alma mater.
"It was a unique opportunity," Turner said. "It was one I couldn't pass up."
Turner steps into a Turner Ashby program that is in a quality spot, coming off winning its first Valley District title since 2001 and returning some key pieces.
Make no mistake about the fact that there are a lot of players lost to graduation for the Knights, but the young talent TA has had sitting in the wings is impressive.
"It's a great group of young men that are all in," Turner said.
There are a pair of senior lineman leading the way as returners for the Knights this season in Kevin Knight and Daniel Offenbacker, a pair of two-way standouts.
Knight was a first-team All-Valley District selection a year ago on both sides of the ball and was big defensively with 33 tackles, three sacks and nine tackles for loss.
Brandon Pettit, a junior tight end and defensive end, is also returning for Turner Ashby after posting 27 tackles and eight tackles for loss on defense a year ago.
And among the most exciting returning players in the area will be sophomore Beau Baylor, who saw significant time as a freshman a year ago on defense for the Knights with 63 tackles and two sackes and is now poised for a big season. He will not only return as the team's premier linebacker but also at the running back spot.
The newcomers are promising, too, with junior linebacker Noah Warble and junior defensive back Ryan Gregory highlighting the defensive side of the football.
Micah Shank, a speedy running back for the Knights last year, is moving over to the quarterback position as a junior while Micah Matthews, a University of South Carolina baseball commit, has returned to the gridiron to suit up at wide receiver.
Last year was a unique season in which Turner Ashby never won more than three games in a row and actually ended the year with losses in three of its last four, but still managed to do enough to win a Valley District that was filled with parity.
The Knights defeated Broadway, which is undoubtedly their biggest rival in the area, in the regular season only for the Gobblers to get revenge in the playoffs.
Ultimately, that left a sour taste in the mouths of the TA players as they now get set to begin a new journey with a new head coach and some young talent.
The season kicks off Friday at home for the Knights as they host Fort Defiance.
The team will then face a gauntlet of non-district opponents as they travel to Brookville, host Monticello, hit the road to Western Albemarle and host East Rockingham. TA will also travel to Waynesboro midway through its district slate.
For Turner, taking over as head coach at his alma mater was a dream opportunity.
Now, he'll get the chance to continue building on what Fraser helped start.
"We'll take it one day at a time with a focus on getting better each day," Turner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.