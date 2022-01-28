When Turner Ashby traveled to Don Landes Gymnasium to take on Fort Defiance in a non-district girls basketball contest on Dec. 17, it was a typical away game in the classic road atmosphere.
That wasn’t new for the Knights.
What was unique was playing without leading scorer and captain Leah Kiracofe. The senior forward has been one of the area's top players in recent seasons and brings valuable experience to a young TA roster.
Someone had to step up and the player that did was hard to miss. Standing at 6-foot-3, sophomore forward Raevin Washington showcased her potential that night and provided the spark the Knights needed en route to a 57-49 victory. Washington finished with a triple-double.
Turner Ashby coach Rob Lovell said that was his favorite memory of Washington thus far and admired how his young sophomore stepped up to the challenge.
Washington finished that game with a stat line that hasn't been posted often around the Shenandoah Valley often before with 21 points, 22 rebounds and 12 blocked shots.
"[Washington] responded to the challenge," Lovell said. “I was really proud of her that night.”
Lovell said Washington’s an “important part” of the Knights and her numbers back it up. Averaging 13 points per game and shooting 65 percent from the field, which leads the Valley District, the forward is putting up points to go along with her defense, which she calls her stronger suit.
“[Washington] has always been a tremendous defensive presence,” Lovell said. “As our season has progressed, she is starting to be more of a force on the offensive end.”
That defensive presence that Lovell referred to is daunting on the court. Washington averages 6.7 blocks and 14.1 rebounds per game.
Averaging almost seven blocks a game is a difference-making stat. The forward's lengthy frame helps with that.
“I block a lot of shots,” Washington said. “So that helps us, then I get a lot of rebounds.”
While blocking so many shots per game is already impressive, Washington wants to be even better. She said one of her goals for this season is to read blocks more and find a way to anticipate them better.
“I'm most impressed with the great job all season of blocking or altering shots,” Lovell said.
Lovell also said while her skills have progressed significantly, something Washington’s improving is her endurance and physical strength. He added that he has no doubts that she will keep working hard, though.
“I’ve been working on my cardio,” Washington said. “Working in the weight room and at practice.”
What’s interesting about the Knights is that Washington is one of eight sophomores on the young varsity squad. TA has no freshmen and only four juniors and seniors combined. The future is now for Turner Ashby and Lovell said Washington’s ability to mesh with her counterparts has been a major factor in TA’s success.
“[Washington’s] classmates have developed a strong bond through the years,” Lovell said. “They've all done a good job of meshing with our older players.”
Washington herself said she’s felt like she’s in more of a leadership role now than she was before Kiracofe’s injury. With the senior back in the lineup and playing next to Washington, she feels it’s easier to step up when she’s being pushed by her own teammates.
“I mean, there was pressure when [Kiracofe] first got injured,” Washington said. “She pushed me and told me that I could actually do it. I believed.”
As for Kiracofe, she likes playing with Washington on the court because she feels the two have a strong connection and good chemistry, which are key ingredients for success.
“I love playing with [Washington],” Kiracofe said. “Like, we can kind of sense each other. She gets going and I kind of get going.”
Washington said some of her goals with the team are to win the Region 3C championship and advance to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament — something the team last did in 2020.
The sophomore has high hopes for a team that is aiming to get back in the mix for the Valley District title. Lovell said Washington’s only scratched the surface on what she can become and knows that she’ll keep improving every day.
“I'm confident that she'll put in the necessary work," Lovell said. "And if she does, the sky's the limit for her.”
