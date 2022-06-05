LYNCHBURG — Dillon Taylor Jr. claimed he knew it was a good one as soon he released it.
The Spotswood senior's toss of 54-01.50 was good enough to earn him a state championship, winning gold in the boys shot put at the Virginia High School League Class 3 outdoor track and field championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg on Saturday.
"When you win an event in the state meet, it is an amazing feeling because it tells you all your hard work has paid off and you deserved every bit of it," Taylor said.
Taylor has had a decorated throwing career with the Trailblazers and was seeking to win the state title in both the shot put and discus this season, he admitted.
After winning discus at outdoor states a year ago, he finished as runner-up with a toss of 157-09.00 this season but that doesn't diminish the legacy he leaves behind.
"You win some, you lose some," Taylor said about his performance. "I added another state championship, so I am pretty happy about it overall."
Freshman Madison Doss was another big-time performer for Spotswood, placing third in the girls triple jump (37-02.50) and fifth in the long jump (17-02.00).
The only other individual winner from the Shenandoah Valley, however, was Turner Ashby sophomore Raevin Washington, who won the girls high jump (5-02.00).
"It means a lot to win a state championship," the multi-sport standout Washington said after the win. "Last year, when I got third for states, I kept telling myself that I got this next year and I did get it. I was satisfied with how I performed."
TA's Avrie Shifflett was third in the girls long jump (17-06.00) while teammate Rachel Craun was sixth in the 3200 (11:56.65). Austin Casarrubius, meanwhile, finished sixth in the boys pole vault for the Knights with a leap of 11-06.00.
"It was hot, really hot," Washington said. "All I was thinking about was the heat at first. But when I got ready to jump, I was just locked back in."
Fort Defiance's Abby Lane finished eighth in the girls 1600 (5:22.69) and teammate Kaity Ruiz was eighth as well in the 400 with a time of 1:00.50.
For Broadway, Jowell Gonzalez Santiago placed third in the boys 400 (50.24) while Ella Somers (5-01.00), Taylor Driver (4-11.00) and Hannah Good (4-09.00) were third, sixth and eighth in the girls high jump behind Washington, respectively.
Other impressive performances included Rockbridge County's Evan Roney finishing seventh in the boys 1600 (4:29.60), Staunton's Maaliah Cabell, who finished fifth in the boys long jump (21-11.00), and Aurora Schwaner, who finished seventh in the girls long jump (16-06.00) and the Waynesboro duo of Mason Lawhorne with a fifth-place showing in boys high jump (6-01.00) and Amari Carter, who placed eighth as the lone sprinter representing the Valley in the boys 200 (23.59).
"When I realized I won, I was just really happy," Washington said. "I couldn't stop smiling. I've gone through a lot these past few months and to know my family and my track family had my back was amazing. I couldn't ask for a better family."
Taylor said his goal going into the weekend was to "finish the puzzle" by winning a shot put state title and being able to say he's won a ring in both of his events.
"My keys going into both events were not being nervous and just being really loose and just ready to go and compete and try my best to win," Taylor said. "Your head also has to be thinking that you are going to win it at all times. You need to be thinking you are going to get a PR each throw. So. it was when I went into the circle to throw I knew I was the best in the circle and I was going to PR each throw and I was going to win. You always have to have a positive attitude. It will get you far, but when you start to have a bad one, things start to go downhill quick."
When Taylor made his final throw to earn him the state championship in the boys shot put on Saturday, he said it was a moment he had been building toward.
With a state title in both events on his resume, he's leaving the program satisfied.
"There is a lot of hard work and dedication that is put into it and when you win a state championship, you have earned what you have been working hard for," Taylor said. "It means a lot when you get to see family and friends and they are congratulating you on another state championship. It means a lot that I have a state championship in both of my events. Not a lot of people can say they have a state championship in all of their events."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.