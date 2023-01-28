BRIDGEWATER — From the opening tip, Broadway dominated on both ends of the floor.
The Gobblers pulled away in the second quarter and continued to hit the gas until the end, defeating rival Turner Ashby 71-37 in Valley District boys basketball action on Friday at the Larry S. Pence Gymnasium.
Broadway head coach Dwight Walton said he preached to attack the game in front of them all week and try to bring energy. Their goal going in was to get all nine players to contribute.
Eight players put up points for Broadway, with four in double figures — led by senior Breylon Miller with 14 points.
"I know as a coach, if I'm trying to stop five or six guys that can put double figures up every night, that's a tough night," Walton said. "If we can do that on a consistent basis, that's going to make us hard to defend. That's definitely a direction that I love seeing us go that we're getting a balanced attack from our players."
The Gobblers outscored the Knights by double digits in the second and third quarters. Turner Ashby suffered 28 turnovers in the game, leading to many Broadway points.
Walton knew the more they could speed the Knights up, the more they'd turn the ball over.
"If they can get you in a half-court game, they're pretty solid," Walton said. "They've got two guys that can score inside [and] we're obviously not really big, so we have to try to create chaos up high and not let them get too many touches inside, which I felt like we did a pretty good job of that."
Miller was proud of the team, and it surprised him that nearly everyone could score. He attested to Walton's thoughts that it'd be more challenging for other teams to pinpoint their weaknesses with everyone contributing.
Miller said they've tried speeding up the pace to force turnovers against other teams. While it hasn't always worked, they expected it against TA.
"We were expecting a lot of transition play, which ended up happening," Miller said.
Miller said he understands the importance of involving all his teammates, especially in a game like Friday's.
"It feels just as good to be able to get your teammate that point or two, [rather] than be able to get it for yourself," Miller said. "Especially if they're in the situation where this is more of a special game for them, where they get to get a little more minutes or get a little more repetition. I think all of us enjoy giving our teammates those looks."
Sophomore Tristan Yoder tallied 13 points in the game, junior Jet Gonzalez contributed 11 points, and senior Caleb Barnes notched 10 points. Sophomore Beau Baylor led the Knights with 12 points, while junior Nolan Bailey put up 11 points.
TA head coach Clay Harris said his team struggled facing Broadway's pressure defense and made "silly" mistakes, something he's felt they've had problems with all season.
"They're a very physical team, they always are," Harris said. "They double-teamed hard and we made some soft passes, they're good athletes and they got to them. They just added a lot of pressure and we struggled to take care of the ball."
The Gobblers (10-8, 4-1 Valley), who have now won five of their last six, return home on Friday to host Harrisonburg in a district match. Meanwhile, the Knights (4-14, 0-5 Valley) face the Blue Streaks at home on Tuesday.
After a tough loss to Spotswood earlier in the week, Miller knew they could only leave Bridgewater on Friday with a win.
"We knew this was a game we had to handle," Miller said. "We handled it the first time and this was really a non-negotiable [game]. This would really be detrimental if we didn't take care of it, so I think this was a game where we knew we had to get it done."
Walton was proud of his team's effort against Spotswood despite the loss. He said they must continue to play the best four quarters they can, even when they think they have it sealed up.
As the regular season winds down, Walton knows there's always room for improvement. He said it's enormous that Jowell Gonzalez Santiago is coming back into his own, their senior guard plagued by injuries throughout the season.
"I feel like he's really close to being back where he was at," Walton said. "In the first three weeks of the season, I thought Jowell came out really strong and looked really good. Injuries hampered him for a while and now, I feel he's turning that corner and he's getting right back where he's at. I think that's a really huge piece for us."
Broadway 15 20 19 14 — 68
Turner Ashby 10 8 7 12 — 37
BROADWAY (68) — Santiago 0 1-2 1, Barnes 5 0-0 10, Post 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 3 1-1 7, Miller 5 4-4 14, Gonzalez 5 1-1 11, Michael 3 0-0 6, Yoder 5 0-0 13, Burkhalter 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 7-8 68.
TURNER ASHBY (37) — Shank 1 0-0 2, Baylor 4 1-2 12, Spotts 0 2-2 2, Fox 0 0-0 0, Lyons 0 0-0 0, Seifert 1 0-0 3, Moseley 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 5, Bailey 5 1-1 11, Bass 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-4 37.
3-Point Goals – Broadway 3 (Yoder 3), Turner Ashby 3 (Baylor, Seifert, Smith).
