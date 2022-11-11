FORT DEFIANCE — As her teammates celebrated around her, exchanging high-fives and hugging family members as they poured onto the court from the stands, Carleyanne Ryder admitted that the tear that fell from her eye came from a moment of vulnerability.
“I did cry a little bit," Ryder said. "Everything going on, it’s just very overwhelming."
Ryder, a junior at Fort Defiance and a key piece of the Region 3C champion volleyball team, has faced the type of adversity this season that most teenagers would crumble under.
On Oct. 14, Ryder's mom, Stephanie Thurston, passed away at the young age of 46 after just a four-month, hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer, leaving behind her youngest daughter and her son, Dustin, who she raised as a single mother for most of their lives.
The loss of Thurston rocked the FDHS community, impacting the volleyball team immediately on the court and leaving fans of the program devastated from the pain.
“It’s really important that we all love Carley and we’ve all been there since birth," Fort Defiance junior outside hitter Trinity Hedrick said. "We all knew Stephanie and we all know it’s important to surround her and be with her and bring her up. We stick together.”
Thurston was known for her love for her two kids, supporting Ryder and the Indians on the volleyball court, including this year, consistently and passionately up until she passed.
Always beaming with pride about her children's success and someone who gave her all to her family on a consistent basis, Thurston's impact was felt throughout the entire area.
“It’s definitely pushed me more for my mental strength," Ryder said. "I’ve become mentally tough with her not being here. Having a good support system has been big. Everyone has been so supportive of me. They’ve always been lifting me up and winning on Saturday was just so overwhelming and great. I know she was so happy for us.”
The support Thurston often provided her kids and the relationship she had with Ryder is what helped the junior find the strength in the immediate aftermath to keep playing.
Despite the occasional breakdowns, the mental toll from everything going on and the increased questions surrounding her future, Ryder knew she had to maintain one thing.
“I know she wouldn’t want me to stop playing," Ryder said. "She’s always wanted to see me succeed. Before everything happened, seeing her in the stands, she’d always be the person I looked to. She’d always smile at me or tell me what I had to do better with the little gestures we had. It’s been really hard because she is my best friend. She’s not here to cheer me on, but I know she always will be. Her not being here has made me more motivated because she wants to see me go far, wants to see me succeed. Dropping everything because of what happened is not what she'd want me to do.”
Turns out the Indians needed Ryder's presence just as much as she needed theirs.
Hedrick and freshman middle hitter Maecy Ann Frizzelle are two of Ryder's closest friends and have spent countless hours with Thurston throughout their lives, getting rides to practices, having sleepovers and enjoying quality time with each other's families.
“Trinity and Maecy, we’ve been a close circle since we were little," Ryder said. "We’d always carpool and my mom would take us to practice and their moms would get us from practice. We built a close relationship through that and I know they were close with my mom, which makes it touching for me. They get a glimpse of losing her because we were all so close and having them has helped me become a little more relaxed with everything.”
As Fort started to play in matches again with the loss of Thurston still fresh on Ryder's mind, the junior was able to maintain her focus and come up big on the court.
Now riding a 20-match winning streak into the state tournament, the Indians said they wouldn't be there without the serving and defensive efforts Ryder has helped provide.
“She’s really done an amazing job staying focused and I think volleyball is her main love," Fort head coach Ambert Pitsenbarger said. "She knew her mom would want her here and playing and I think that’s really what has propelled her to do better. The team has really come together behind her and made sure we’re supporting her in everything as well.”
Quickly, Thurston became a rallying point for Fort and her spirit is often felt at matches.
The team has set up a framed photo of Stephanie, Carley and Dustin in the corner of the bleachers as a reminder that she's still watching and the team has used it as motivation.
“I’ve known Stephanie since I was little," said Frizzelle, who struggled to express her thoughts through tears. "It’s the best feeling to win for her because she was an amazing person, and so is Carley. It’s different because we have something to win for, rather than just say we want to win. We want it really bad and we have a reason. You know?”
For Ryder's teammates, they said not being there to support her was simply not an option.
The Indians have built a family-like, tight-knit bond on the court this season and as a result, the trials and tribulations they face off it are now dealt with together as a team.
“Volleyball has always been an outlet for me," Ryder said. "It’s pushed me through and my teammates are always pushing me to do better every day. We’re all trying to win, not just for ourselves but for her. Especially for me, everything I’m doing is for her. I know my teammates are all on the same page and it helps me to know they’re in the corner with me. I don’t think I’d be able to make it without them.”
Known for her steady presence at matches over the years, Thurston is still felt inside the Don Landes Gymnasium as Fort has put together a historic season this year.
Whether it's a strong serve, a thunderous kill or a key dig at a clutch moment in a match, the Indians said they know the lady many called a "second mom" is there roaring with excitement in support.
“When we step on the court, step off the court, we know Stephanie is here with us," Hedrick said. "We know she’s sitting there and we know she’s watching us.”
As Fort celebrated sweeping two-time defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion Rustburg to capture its first regional title since 1990, members of Ryder's extended family and the teammates around her embraced her with a long hug.
Ryder was happy at that moment, she said, but the emotion of finally achieving something she had wanted to share with her mom for so long hit her incredibly hard.
And as the Indians move forward into the state tournament and aim for the first championship since 1995, she's confident Thurston will be there in support throughout.
“Any time someone does something good, I know she’s cheering on my teammates," Ryder said. "It’s not just me she’s cheering for. She always cheered for everyone else as well. She would be so excited for everybody. I do still look over in the corner and I wish to see her. I just know she definitely is cheering on everybody. It helps to know she’s still here and with me in my heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.