LURAY — Mention Amber Tharpe's name around the town of Luray and folks in the community will quickly recall the waning moments of a game in February of 2020.
Trailing by two in the Region 2B semifinals against rival Page County and on the brink of elimination that year, Tharpe stood in the corner as Emilee Weakley drived down the baseline and toward the basket. As the Panthers swarmed her, however, Weakley tossed the ball out to the soft-spoken Tharpe just before the buzzer.
Moments later, after Tharpe drilled a 3 as the horn sounded to lift the Bulldogs to the win and keep the season alive while clinching a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament that year, her name was officially etched in Luray history.
"Her big thing, I would say, is drilling the corner 3," Weakley said with a laugh. "That’s her favorite spot on the court. She loves that spot."
As Luray prepares to take on Central-Wise in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center in downtown Richmond, players insist the defending state champions wouldn't be in this position without the contributions of their 5-foot-4 senior guard.
Tharpe, won't blow opponents away in the scorebook. But her defensive intensity, her high basketball IQ and the leadership she brings to the Bulldogs when faced with adversity have all been key factors in their success this year.
“She’s so consistent," Luray sixth-year coach Joe Lucas said. "She knows her role and she knows that. She’s not going to take terrible shots, not going to throw the ball away. She plays great defense. If it comes to her and she’s open, we trust her to make it. She’s a kid that has truly gotten most out of her natural ability. She just knows her role and she’s comfortable in it.”
Tharpe plays in the backcourt with fellow senior Averie Alger and the two have become a lethal defensive force this season and have played a major key in slowing the opposing team down and also getting out in transition.
But offensively, Luray players say Tharpe has earned their trust as well.
“She’s a big, big defensive player," Alger said of her teammate. "She definitely brings it and her defense is almost perfect. When we need her to knock a shot down, though, we know she can knock the shot down, for sure.”
Tharpe, who also plays soccer for the Bulldogs, is a caring, well-spoken player that is known for being there for her teammates. Despite that, Weakley said her competitiveness and desire to win can't be overlooked as a key trait.
“Amber has so much competitiveness," Weakley said. "She goes so hard, gives everything she has on the court. … She’s such a calm person on the floor. She’s encouraging whenever we’re down, whenever I get frustrated. She works hard, she’s competitive. Her drive is just awesome.”
Tharpe's shot in 2020 may be what she's most remembered for as her career comes to a close at Luray, but she still has one moment to shine on Saturday.
And for the senior that's provided a little bit of everything over the years, she said it's only fitting that she can play one final game in front of the community that remembers her so fondly.
“Since all of our fans are going to be there with our student section and our families, it just means a lot," Tharpe said. "It’s been an amazing feeling to have that much support.”
