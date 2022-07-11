The annual release of the Virginia High School League football schedule is one of the most anticipated dates of the year for high schools athletes, coaches and fans.
The new schedule often symbolizes a sense of hope, of turning the page and of moving forward from or building off of the results from the previous season.
When the VHSL released its schedule for the 2022 season last month, it did much of the same as folks around the state began analyzing and predicting intriguing contests.
There is certainly plenty to look forward to locally, too, with several big-time non-district matchups and old-school rivalries along with key district contests as well.
With training camp just over two weeks away, here's a look at some of the top games to watch around the Shenandoah Valley during the 2022 football season:
Non-District
Aug. 26: Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby: It's a pair of former Valley District rivals meeting, once again, in a season-opening non-district contest and after being blown out a year ago, Fort Defiance aims to be much improved. Turner Ashby has won four of the last five in the series, but the Indians have had their fair share of success, too.
Aug. 26: Spotswood at East Rockingham: It's a friendly rivalry more than anything, but these two teams always bring out one of the best atmospheres of the year and have played some high-level contests between the two in recent seasons. East Rockingham looks to even up the series this year with a game in Elkton.
Sept. 2: Strasburg at Broadway: The two teams met for the first time since 1969 last season and it produced an exciting contest with Strasburg coming out with a 25-21 win. This year, the two playoff squads will meet again at Broadway and both teams are hoping to play with more sharpness and execute at a higher level than a year ago.
Sept. 16: Turner Ashby at Western Albemarle: This has become an intriguing non-district contest to keep an eye on in recent years as Class 4 Western Albemarle is one of the more consistent programs in the state and has played some high-level games against Turner Ashby. Look for that trend to continue this year in Crozet.
Sept. 30: Staunton at Harrisonburg: These former Valley District rivals rekindled the flame with a non-district contest at Gypsy Hill Park a year ago and it was a slugfest with Harrisonburg coming away with a 16-0 win. This year, with plenty of talent returning, look for a much more exciting and high-scoring affair between them.
Valley District
Oct. 7: Turner Ashby at Broadway: Arguably the most intense rivalry from a year ago was between Turner Ashby and Broadway and despite a new coach for the Knights, that trend will likely carry over again this year. As the top two teams in the district a year ago, these two teams don't hold back when squaring off on the field.
Oct. 7: Rockbridge County at Spotswood: It's not necessarily a rivalry, but these two teams always seem to play entertaining games each season. Rockbridge County snapped a five-game losing streak against Spotswood last year, but the Trailblazers are a team that should be much improved after fielding a young squad in 2021.
Oct. 14: Spotswood at Turner Ashby: The two Rockingham County squads have a rivalry that stretches across every sport and after wins the past two years for Turner Ashby over a struggling Spotswood program, the Trailblazers are seeking to get back on track. The teams will meet again this year in mid-October in Bridgewater.
Oct. 14: Harrisonburg at Broadway: Broadway coach Danny Grogg is a former Harrisonburg standout and after earning their first win over the Blue Streaks since 2014 a year ago, the Gobblers hope to build on that momentum. Both teams are replacing key pieces, but expect to contend in a Valley District that is wide open.
Nov. 4: Harrisonburg at Spotswood: This used to be the annual matchup that decided the Valley District and although that wasn't the case the past two seasons, last year's 14-13 win for Spotswood at Harrisonburg proved this is a rivalry that brings plenty of entertainment value. They will meet again this season in Penn Laird.
Bull Run District
Sept. 16: Luray at Page County: Although Luray has dominated this rivalry for much of its 60-year tenure, Page County significantly closed the gap as of late and even earned a 37-28 win in the 2020 season. This year, both teams look to get back on track after struggling down the stretch a year ago and will face off early in the year.
Sept. 23: Strasburg at Clarke County: The two teams have regularly been at the top of the Bull Run District and Region 2B for years now, but Clarke County has held a huge advantage with wins in the last nine straight. As two of the most consistent teams in the Shenandoah Valley, they'll meet again this year in Berryville.
Oct. 7: Page County at East Rockingham: It's been a bit stunning at times in recent years because Page County has had some quality teams, but the Panthers are still seeking their first win over the nearby rival Eagles. With new head coaches at both schools, could this be the year Page finally take down East Rock on the gridiron?
Oct. 14: East Rockingham at Luray: Despite it being a mostly one-sided rivalry since East Rockingham first opened, these have been two consistent playoff contenders in Region 2B for the past decade. With three straight wins in the series, the Eagles will look to sustain that momentum with a trip to Bulldog Field this year.
Nov. 4: Strasburg at Central: This is another long-tenured rivalry, dating back to 1959, and it's been Central carrying the upper hand as of late with wins in five of the last six meetings. Both teams reached the Region 2B playoffs in 2021 and are favorites to get back to the postseason once again this year under their respective coaches.
Shenandoah District
Sept. 23: Staunton at Waynesboro: This rivalry dates all the way back to over 100 years ago and although Staunton dominated for most of the 2000s and 2010s, Waynesboro has won the past two meetings between the two teams. This year, the Storm look to get on track and defeat the Little Giants for the first time since 2015.
Oct. 7: Buffalo Gap at Riverheads: As the lone Class 1 programs in the area, the two are now on an annual collision course to meet in the postseason, it seems. But there's no doubt Riverheads has the major advantage in the rivalry series with 15 straight wins, dating back to 2009, and a .677 winning percentage overall.
Oct. 14: Wilson Memorial at Riverheads: It's one of the oldest rivalries in Augusta County, dating way back to 1962, but it's been lopsided as of late. The Gladiators have won eight straight against the Green Hornets and outscored them 360-65 in the process, making this year's contest in Greenville even more juicy for the visitors.
Oct. 21: Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft: Another old-fashioned rivalry out of the Shenandoah District, the Green Hornets and Cougars have played 51 times over the years. Although Stuarts Draft has won three in a row by a combined score of 133-17, this may be the year Wilson Memorial gets back on track and can pull off the win.
Nov. 4: Stuarts Draft at Riverheads: As the top two teams in the Shenandoah District the past few seasons, these are two teams that have achieved a historic amount of success in recent years. Riverheads has still managed to win 12 of the last 13 but if there's a team capable of derailing the Gladiators, it has to be Stuarts Draft.
