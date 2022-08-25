ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (14)
|0-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|0-0
|3.
|Clarke County
|0-0
|4.
|Central
|0-0
|5.
|Turner Ashby
|0-0
|6.
|Harrisonburg
|0-0
|7.
|Waynesboro
|0-0
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: East Rockingham, Spotswood, Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Strasburg and Wilson Memorial.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 7 Waynesboro (0-0) at No. 1 Riverheads (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Greenville)
Notes: Riverheads enters the contest on a 50-game winning streak, which is the longest active winning streak of any team in the country. ... The Gladiators have won five in a row over Waynesboro. ... Riverheads is entering its first season under head coach Ray Norcross. ... Gladiators running back Cayden Cook-Cash is the two-time Virginia High School League Class 1 Player of the Year. ... Riverheads has won the last six VHSL Class 1 state titles and nine overall. ... Waynesboro is seeking its first win over the Gladiators since 1973. ... The Little Giants are coming off their first trip to the playoffs since 2017. ... Waynesboro won three in a row over Valley District opponents to end last year. ... The Little Giants are in their third season under head coach Brandon Jarvis. ... Quarterback Blake Jones, running back Ryan Barbour and lineman Taylin Henderson are among the many key returners for Waynesboro this season.
Prediction: Riverheads 45, Waynesboro 27
No. 2 Stuarts Draft (0-0) at William Monroe (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 7, William Monroe 7 (Aug. 28, 2021 in Stuarts Draft)
Notes: These two teams met in the season opener a year ago, but the game was suspended with a 7-7 score in the second quarter and never got completed. ... William Monroe has lost seven of its last 11 against Stuarts Draft with its last win coming in a 47-6 rout in 1993. ... The Green Dragons lost seven of their last eight a year ago and ended on a five-game skid. ... Versatile athlete Daelan Powell-Jackson is arguably the top player for William Monroe and has a knack for making big plays, whether that is as a running back, receiver, defensive back or a return man on special teams. ... Tanner Williams is an experienced player who will return as the team's starting inside linebacker and also see carries on short-yardage situations offensively. ... The Cougars have not had a losing season since 2018. ... Stuarts Draft reached back-to-back VHSL Class 2 state title games in 2019 and 2020 and made it to the Region 2B championship a year ago. ... Sophomore Landon Graber is entering his second season as the Cougars' starting signal-caller. ... The Stuarts Draft defense allowed just 14.7 points per game a year ago. ... The Cougars have had just two losing seasons since head coach Nathan Floyd took over in 2014.
Prediction: Stuarts Draft 31, William Monroe 14
Page County (0-0) at No. 4 Central (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 49, Page County 15 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Shenandoah)
Notes: Central is coming off a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals for the first time in program history. ... The Falcons have won five in a row over Page County and eight of the last nine overall. ... Central is entering its 16th season under head coach Mike Yew. ... Sophomore Nick Barahona will take over at quarterback for the Falcons, replacing second-team all-state signal-caller Ashton Baker. ... Defensive lineman Nathan Lopez and Gaige Lewis both return for Central after earning All-Region 2B honors a year ago. ... The Panthers are entering their first season under head coach James May, who was previously the team's defensive coordinator. ... Page has made the playoffs two of the past three seasons. ... Senior quarterback Hayden Plum is back for his third season under center for the Panthers. ... Noah Lucas, a junior, returns on the offensive line for Page after earning All-Region 2B honors as a freshman and missing last season with an injury. ... The Panthers have not hosted a first-round playoff game since 1993.
Prediction: Central 31, Page County 20
Fort Defiance (0-0) at No. 5 Turner Ashby (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Fort Defiance)
Notes: Turner Ashby won the Valley District for the first time since 2001 last season. ... The Knights are entering their first season under head coach Scott Turner, a TA alum. ... Turner Ashby has won four of its last five against Fort Defiance. ... Junior Micah Shank takes over at the quarterback position this year for the Knights after seeing time as a running back a year ago. ... Linemen Kevin Knight Jr. and Daniel Offenbacker both return as two-way starters for TA. ... The Indians have not reached the playoffs since 2012. ... Fort started the most freshmen of any team in the Shenandoah Valley a year ago. ... The Indians are in their 14th season under head coach Dan Rolfe. ... Fort's entire starting offensive line from a year ago is returning this season. ... Trey Miller, a sophomore, is back at quarterback for the Indians after starting as a freshman on the varsity level a year ago.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 34, Fort Defiance 20
Spotswood (0-0) at East Rockingham (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 35, East Rockingham 0 (March 13, 2021 in Elkton)
Notes: East Rockingham is entering its first season under head coach Drew Spitzer. ... The Eagles are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in program history. ... East Rock quarterback Jakari Eaves, a junior, is considered one of the best in the area after throwing for 1,178 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions a year ago. ... The Eagles return an abundance of talent at the skill positions, including running back Ben Dinkel, receiver Blake Morris and receiver Zachary Joyner, among others. ... Junior Dame Durrette is a newcomer for East Rock that is expected to make an impact at receiver, running back and safety. ... Spotswood has won the past two over the Eagles. ... The Trailblazers are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time under head coach Dale Shifflett, who is in his seventh season. ... Spotswood went just 2-8 a year ago with an upset of rival Harrisonburg in its regular-season finale. ... Senior receiver Aiden Grefe is back for the Trailblazers after finishing with 18 catches for 342 yards and a trio of scores a year ago. ... Sophomores Camden Langridge and Elliott Brown are both expected to see time at quarterback for Spotswood.
Prediction: East Rockingham 28, Spotswood 21
Broadway (0-0) at Fluvanna County (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 21, Fluvanna County 6 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Broadway)
Notes: This is just the third-ever meeting between the two programs. ... Fluvanna County hasn't had a winning season since 2018 and is coming off a two-win season a year ago. ... Marcus Dickerson and Clayton Cannaday form a strong 1-2 punch out of backfield for the Flucos, who run a Wing-T offensive attack. ... Led by 5-foot-9, 225-pound junior Linwood Perkins, the offensive and defensive line is considered the strength of this year's team for Fluvanna. ... Izzy Johnson, a speedster who played running back a year ago, has made the switch to receiver this season for the Flucos. ... Broadway is coming off its first trip to the postseason since 2014. ... The Gobblers are entering the fourth season under head coach Danny Grogg. ... All-Region 3C wide receiver and defensive back Hunter Deavers is one of the few starters returning for Broadway this season. ... The strength of the Gobblers is in the trenches, led by linemen Cliff Garber, Ethan Foltz, Aiden Goodloe and Blaine Bieber. ... The Gobblers allowed just 16 points per game last year defensively.
Prediction: Broadway 24, Fluvanna County 13
Luray (0-0) at Rock Ridge (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played before
Notes: The is the first-ever meeting between the two schools. ... Rock Ridge High School just opened in 2015. ... The Phoenix have never had a winning season. ... Last year, Rock Ridge won just one game with a 35-0 shutout of Park View-Sterling. ... The Phoenix have won just 10 games since the program was created in 2015 and have never won more than two in a season. ... Luray is coming off its first losing season since 2013. ... The Bulldogs started last season 4-0 before ending the year on a five-game losing streak. ... Luray is in its seventh season under head coach Nolan Jeffries. ... All-Region 2B running back/linebacker Brady Jenkins is back for the Bulldogs after rushing for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns on offense and racking up 60 tackles on defense a year ago. ... Kenny Frye, another senior, is also back for Luray after rushing for 553 yards and eight scores a year ago.
Prediction: Luray 35, Rock Ridge 17
James River (0-0) at Buffalo Gap (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 30, James River 7 (Aug. 27, 2021 in Buchanan)
Notes: Buffalo Gap has won four of its last five against James River. ... The Bison are coming off a trip to the Region 1B title game, in which they lost 37-0 to rival Riverheads. ... Gap is in its fourth season under head coach Brad Wygant. ... The Bison have had just one losing season since 2015. ... Gap won four of its last five to close last season. ... The Knights are in their fourth season under head coach Tim Jennings. ... James River hasn't had a winning season since 2018. ... The Knights are seeking their first win over Buffalo Gap since 2010. ... James River lost four of its last five a year ago, including a 16-13 loss to Martinsville in the opening round of the postseason.
Prediction: Buffalo Gap 34, James River 14
