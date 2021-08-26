SV7
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (11)
|0-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|0-0
|3.
|Turner Ashby
|0-0
|4.
|Harrisonburg
|0-0
|5.
|Rockbridge County
|0-0
|6.
|Page County
|0-0
|7.
|Spotswood
|0-0
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Luray, Broadway, Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 3 Turner Ashby (0-0) at Fort Defiance (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 19, Turner Ashby 3 (Oct. 5, 2018 in Fort Defiance)
Notes: Fort Defiance is coming off its first losing season since 2017. ... The Indians are in their 12th season under coach Dan Rolfe. ... Linebacker Riley Miller returns for Fort Defiance and is one of the top players in the Shenandoah District. ... The Indians have won six of their past nine over the Knights. ... Senior quarterback Shannon Knicely returns at the quarterback position for Fort Defiance. ... The Indians allowed 27.9 points per game last season. ... Fort Defiance has one of the youngest rosters in the area. ... Turner Ashby is coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2015-2016. ... The Knights did not reach the Region 3C playoffs last season despite just one loss to Rockbridge County in the regular-season finale. ... TA suffered a 19-3 loss to Fort Defiance in 2018, but had won three in a row before that. ... Running backs Sam Shickel and Jalin Quintanilla lead a potent rushing attack for the Knights. ... The Knights defense gave up just 9.4 points per game in its five wins last season. ... Turner Ashby is in its fifth season under coach Chris Fraser.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 28, Fort Defiance 7
No. 4 Harrisonburg (0-0) at Albemarle (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 31, Albemarle 13 (Sept. 20, 2019 in Harrisonburg)
Notes: Albemarle is in its eighth season under Brandon Isaiah. ... Patriots running back Ebenezer McCarthy rushed for 1,200 yards as a sophomore and over 600 yards in the spring. ... Safety Isaiah Grevious led Albemarle in tackles this past spring. ... Kaleb Burtram had five sacks as a defensive end last season, but will also serve as a big target at the tight end position for the Patriots. ... Jake King is moving to receiver this season for Albemarle after serving as the team's quarterback the past two years. ... Patriots cornerback Malik Washington had three interceptions as a junior. ... Harrisonburg has won six straight over Albemarle, dating back to 1992. ... The Blue Streaks have lost to William Fleming in the Region 5D playoffs in back-to-back seasons. ... Harrisonburg is in its first season under coach Kyle Gillenwater. ... The Blue Streaks are entering their third season with senior Keenan Glago as the starting quarterback. ... Harrisonburg has made the playoffs four straight seasons. ... The Blue Streaks defense allowed just seven points per game in their three wins in the spring.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 35, Albemarle 24
Central (0-0) at No. 6 Page County (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 34, Page County 0 (Nov. 5, 2010 in Woodstock)
Notes: Page County is coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1988-89. ... The Panthers have won five of their last seven games overall, dating back to 2019, with both losses coming to Strasburg. ... Page is in its ninth season under coach Joey Soltis. ... Panthers quarterback Hayden Plum, a junior, is in his second season as the starter. ... Page running back Blake Turpen is expected to be the focal point of the PCHS run game. ... The Panthers have lost four in a row to Central. ... This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2010. ... The Falcons are in their 16th season under veteran coach Mike Yew. ... Central is coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 2007-08. ... Ashton Baker returns at quarterback for the Falcons after throwing for 406 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in the spring. ... Isaiah Dyer leads a deep Falcons backfield after rushing for 405 yards and five touchdowns in the spring. ... Central has moved back down to Class 2 and into the Bull Run District this season after two years in Class 3 and in the Northwestern District.
Prediction: Page County 27, Central 21
Fluvanna County (0-0) at Broadway (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fluvanna County 29, Broadway 13 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Broadway)
Notes: Broadway is coming off its first winning season since 2014. ... The Gobblers are in their third season under coach Danny Grogg, who is a former Harrisonburg High and Bridgewater College standout. ... Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller is in his third season as the team's starting signal-caller after taking over late in the season in 2019. ... The Gobblers lost two games in the spring by a touchdown each. ... Broadway has not reached the postseason since falling to Waynesboro 41-14 in the second round of the Group 3A West playoffs in 2014. ... The Gobblers are seeking back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2010-2011. ... Fluvanna County has played Broadway just once in program history — a 29-13 loss at BHS in 2019. ... The Flucos are in their third season under coach Mike Morris. ... Fluvanna County quarterback/running back/defensive back Kobe Edmonds remains the focal point of the FCHS offense. ... Lineman Grant Brown is a three-year starter on both sides of the ball for the Flucos and has played multiple positions in the past. ... Owen Leydig is the expected full-time signal-caller for Fluvanna County and also starts at cornerback on defense. ... The Flucos have not had a winning season since 2001.
Prediction: Broadway 21, Fluvanna County 20
Mountain View (0-0) at Luray (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Luray 57, Mountain View 24 (March 12, 2021 in Quicksburg)
Notes: Luray has won eight straight over Mountain View. ... The Bulldogs have not had a losing season since 2011. ... Luray running back Brady Jenkins ran for 356 yards and four touchdowns and added 124 receiving yards and two more scores in the spring season. ... Bulldogs defensive lineman Landen Dahnert and defensive back Lebron Payton combined for 52 tackles in the spring. ... Luray fullback Kenny Frye had 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the spring. ... In the spring, the Bulldogs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011. ... Mountain View is in its second season under coach Kyle Kokkonen. ... The Generals have won just three games since 2016. ... Mountain View quarterback Jacob Lemon had 463 total yards and three touchdowns in the spring. ... Lemon also had 25 tackles and a fumble recovery as the safety for the Generals defense. ... Mountain View lineman Hunter Frazier had 26 tackles and a fumble recovery in the spring. ... The Generals have not had a winning season since 2007.
Prediction: Luray 49, Mountain View 7
