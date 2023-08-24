ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (12)
|0-0
|2.
|Turner Ashby
|0-0
|3.
|Central
|0-0
|4.
|Spotswood
|0-0
|5.
|Strasburg
|0-0
|6.
|Stuarts Draft
|0-0
|7.
|Luray
|0-0
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Clarke County, East Rockingham, Wilson Memorial, Fort Defiance, Broadway, Buffalo Gap, Waynesboro, and Staunton.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) Jarvis Haren (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 1 Riverheads (0-0) at No. 3 Central (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 35, Central 19 (Oct. 26, 2018 in Greenville)
Notes: Central reached the VHSL Class 2 state championship last season, falling 34-7 to Graham in the title game. ... CHS defensive end Nathan Lopez hold interest from multiple Division I programs and led the Falcons with 180 tackles and 12 sacks a year ago. ... Central standout Tyler Forbes ran for 1,206 yards and 23 touchdowns on offense last season, while also finishing with 137 tackles and a pair of interceptions on the defensive side a year ago. ... Riverheads has won seven straight VHSL Class 1 state titles and 11 overall, but is moving up to the Class 2 level this season. ... Gladiators running back Cayden Cook-Cash had 1,879 yards on 175 carries last season, scoring 27 total touchdowns. ... Riverheads has won 62 of its last 63 games with its lone loss coming in a 35-21 setback at the hands of Lord Botetourt last September.
Prediction: Riverheads 27, Central 21
No. 2 Turner Ashby (0-0) at Fort Defiance (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Bridgewater)
Notes: Fort Defiance quarterback Trey Miller finished with 1,691 total yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago as a sophomore. ... Talyn Armentrout led the Indians in receiving with 33 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns last season. ... Bradley Hebb ranked second on Fort with 89 carries for 430 yards and four scores last year. ... Turner Ashby is the two-time defending Valley District champion and has won five of its last six against Fort Defiance. ... TA quarterback Micah Shank was the 2022 Valley District Player of the Year after totaling 2,428 total yards and 20 touchdowns during his first season under center. ... Beau Baylor led the Knights last season with 155 carries for 919 yards and 13 touchdowns and also had a team-high 114 tackles and a pair of interceptions on defense at the linebacker spot.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 31, Fort Defiance 24
No. 4 Spotswood (0-0) at Rustburg (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rustburg 33, Spotswood 14 (Nov. 18, 2016 in Rustburg)
Notes: Rustburg went 5-6 a year ago, falling 27-16 to Liberty Christian Academy in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs, but it was the most wins in a season for the Red Devils since 2016. ... Burt Torrence is in his third season as the Rustburg head coach. ... Key players to watch for the Red Devils include quarterback Michael Knight, defensive end/fullback Que Ferguson, running back/linebacker Qua Rosser, tight end/defensive end Cameron Mitchell, and offensive/defensive lineman Clayton Boyte. ... Spotswood quarterback Elliott Brown was 90-of-169 passing for 1,469 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions a year ago. ... Trailblazers linebacker Irvine Clarke and safety Parker Constable both return for SHS after combining for 172 tackles last season. ... Spotswood junior Rayne Dean had 734 total yards and eight touchdowns on offense last year, while also picking up seven sacks on defense.
Prediction: Spotswood 24, Rustburg 21
King William (0-0) at No. 6 Stuarts Draft (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: King William 27, Stuarts Draft 20 (Nov. 13, 2015 in King William)
Notes: Stuarts Draft has not had a losing season since 2014, which was head coach Nathan Floyd's first season on the job. ... Junior standout Landon Graber is entering his third season as the starting quarterback for the Cougars. ... Graber's younger brother, Baylor Graber, is a freshman that will see immediate playing time at the linebacker spot for Draft. ... King William won the VHSL Class 2 state title in 2021. ... The Cavaliers are coached by Scott Moore, who is an alum of the school and in his fourth season on the sidelines. ... King William returns 10 starters from a team that has won 25 games over the past three seasons.
Prediction: King William 28, Stuarts Draft 27
East Rockingham (0-0) at No. 7 Luray (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 35, Luray 14 (Oct. 14, 2022 in Luray)
Notes: Luray has dropped four straight and 10 of 12 overall against East Rockingham. ... The Bulldogs are in their first season under head coach Lynn Hamilton. ... LHS running back Caison Bryant ran for 743 yards and 12 touchdowns on 71 carries a year ago. ... East Rockingham is entering its second season under head coach Drew Spitzer, a former Fort Defiance quarterback and the son of FDHS Hall of Fame coach Dale Spitzer. ... Blake Morris returns for the Eagles after totaled 903 yards and 15 touchdowns a year ago. ... The Eagles won three out of four midway through the year last season before dropping their final three games of the season, including a 42-0 blanking at the hands of Strasburg in the Region 2B quarterfinals.
Prediction: East Rockingham 28, Luray 24
Charlottesville (0-0) at Wilson Memorial (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Notes: Wilson Memorial is entering its first season under head coach Ryan Byrd, a former Fort Defiance assistant and 2012 FDHS graduate. ... Ryan Mundie returns as a core leader for the Green Hornets at the running back and linebacker spots and forms a strong 1-2 punch in the backfield with Brayden Tyree. ... Ronin Tabler, the third-leading rusher as a running back last year for Wilson, will take over as the team's starting signal-caller this season. ... Charlottesville is also entering its first season under a new head coach with Jeff Woody taking over the program. ... The Black Knights haven't had a winning season since 2017. ... Charlottesville did manage to end last season on a three-game winning streak after starting 0-7.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 20, Charlottesville 14
Fluvanna County (0-0) at Broadway (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 28, Fluvanna County 17 (Aug. 26 in Palmyra)
Notes: Broadway is entering its fifth year under head coach Danny Grogg. ... The Gobblers are young with sophomore Uriah Rutan expected to start at quarterback and classmate Hunter Honeycutt taking over as the No. 1 running back. ... Broadway tight end Ryder Post received scholarship offers from VMI and Emory & Henry over the offseason. ... Fluvanna County is coming off an 0-10 campaign a year ago. ... Mitchell Pace, who served as an assistant for the program for 17 years and is a FCHS graduate, is entering his first year as the Flucos head coach. ... Fluvanna has not had a winning season since 2018.
Prediction: Broadway 27, Fluvanna County 20
Buffalo Gap (0-0) at James River (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 35, James River 7 (Aug. 26, 2022 in Swoope)
Notes: James River has not had a winning season since 2018. ... The Knights are entering their fifth season under head coach Tim Jennings. ... James River lost four straight to close the season a year ago and six of their last seven. ... Buffalo Gap advanced to the Region 1B semifinals a year ago before falling 15-14 to Central-Lunenburg. ... The Bison are in their fifth year under head coach Brad Wygant. ... Buffalo Gap has a large number of underclassmen, including a sophomore and freshman battling for the starting quarterback spot.
Prediction: Buffalo Gap 24, James River 17
Waynesboro (0-0) at Alleghany Highlands (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Notes: Alleghany Highlands is in its first season as a school after the consolidation of the Covington and Alleghany high schools. ... The Cougars are coached by Will Fields. ... Allegany tight end/defensive end Matthew Clayton is a player to watch. ... Waynesboro is coming off a 1-9 season a year ago. ... The Little Giants will be forced to replace several key players from a year ago, including offensive/defensive lineman Taylin Henderson, quarterback Blake Jones, and more. ... Waynesboro has speed and athleticism at several of the skill positions.
Prediction: Waynesboro 21, Alleghany Highlands 20
Staunton (0-0) at Madison County (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Staunton 26, Madison County 21 (Oct. 9, 1981 in Staunton)
Notes: Madison County is in its fourth season under head coach Larry Helmick. ... The Mountaineers went 6-5 a year ago, marking their first winning record since 2010. ... After a 4-1 start a season ago, Madison dropped four of its last six games. ... Staunton is entering its season under head coach Michael Bell. ... The Storm started last season 7-0 before ending the year on a four-game losing streak, including two shutouts. ... Receiver Marc Geffrard returns for Staunton after totaling 563 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.
Prediction: Staunton 28, Madison County 20
Page County (0-0) at Washington, W.Va. (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Notes: Washington has only had one winning season since 2014. ... The Patriots are entering their first season under head coach Terry Rea. ... These two teams have never met before. ... Page County is in its second season under head coach James May, a longtime assistant and PCHS alum. ... Noah Lucas returns as a core piece for the Panthers offensive and defensive line. ... Hunter Pettit is entering his first season as the starting Page County quarterback.
Prediction: Page County 20, Washington 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.