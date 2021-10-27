ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (12)
|8-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|6-1
|3.
|Broadway
|5-3
|4.
|Turner Ashby
|5-3
|5.
|Harrisonburg
|4-4
|6.
|Buffalo Gap
|5-3
|7.
|Rockbridge County
|5-3
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Luray, Wilson Memorial and East Rockingham.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
Spotswood (1-7) at No. 3 Broadway (5-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 7, Spotswood 6 (March 26, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Broadway last week: Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0
Spotswood last week: Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27
Notes: Broadway running back Cameron Showalter leads the Valley District with 1,080 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 170 carries. ... Gobblers quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 709 passing yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions and also has 370 rushing yards.. Last week's shutout of Rockbridge County was the first by the Broadway defense since a 48-0 rout of Fort Defiance on Oct. 21, 2011. ... Gobblers linebacker Brody Carr had two interceptions in last week's win over the Wildcats. ... Stuhlmiller, who plays defensive back, leads Broadway on defense with 45 tackles this season. ... Spotswood has won seven of its last nine against the Gobblers. ... Trailblazers running back Tre Holsapple ranks second in the Valley District with 946 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 141 carries. ... Spotswood receiver Aiden Grefe leads the team with 14 receptions for 277 yards and had a career-high three touchdowns in last week's loss to Waynesboro. ... Spotswood running backs D.C. Lubin and Noah Burtner have combined for 662 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. ... Burtner, who plays linebacker on defense, leads the Trailblazers with 55 tackles.
Prediction: Broadway 38, Spotswood 10
Waynesboro (3-5) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (5-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 33, Waynesboro 22 (March 26, 2021 in Waynesboro)
Turner Ashby last week: Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21
Waynesboro last week: Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27
Notes: Turner Ashby has won its last three meetings with Waynesboro after losing the previous four. ... Knights quarterback Cole Hoover has 858 total yards and nine touchdowns this season. ... TA running back Sam Shickel leads the team with 96 carries for 591 yards and six scores. ... Knights senior Dylan Eppard has 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns and also has 15 catches for 250 yards and a score. ... Eppard leads Turner Ashby on defense with 68 tackles, including six for a loss, and two fumble recoveries. ... Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour leads the Shenandoah District with 1,150 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 134 carries. ... Barbour also leads the team with 10 receptions for 105 yards and a score. ... Little Giants quarterback Blake Jones is 43-of-105 passing for 622 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Waynesboro defensive back Te'Shawn Gamble leads the team with 47 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. ... The Little Giants are giving up 35 points per game this season.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 28, Waynesboro 13
No. 7 Rockbridge County (5-3) at No. 5 Harrisonburg (4-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 35, Rockbridge County 19 (March 26, 2021 in Lexington)
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21
Rockbridge County last week: Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0
Notes: Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago has 1,127 total yards and 10 touchdowns this season. ... HHS running back Aaron McAfee Jr. leads the team with 636 rushing yards and five scores on 136 carries. ... Blue Streaks receiver Kris Walker leads the Valley District with 18 receptions for 295 yards and six scores. ... Harrisonburg linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia leads the team with 76 tackles. ... HHS defensive lineman has 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. ... Rockbridge County has won two straight over the Blue Streaks. ... The Wildcats are coming off their first shutout loss since a 42-0 rout at the hands of Spotswood on Nov. 11, 2019. ... Rockbridge quarterback Miller Jay leads the Valley District with 1,390 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. ... The Wildcats have players with at least 130 receiving yards. ... Rockbridge linebacker Garrett Stillwell leads the team with 60 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 35, Rockbridge County 34
Madison County (2-6) at East Rockingham (2-4)
7:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 49, Madison County 12 (Nov. 8, 2019 in Elkton)
East Rockingham last week: Clarke County 28, East Rockingham 14
Madison County last week: Madison County 42, Park View 18
Notes: East Rockingham has won seven of its nine meetings all-time against Madison County. ... Eagles quarterback Jakari Eaves leads the Bull Run District with 868 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. ... ERHS running backs Logan Frye and Ben Dinkel have combined for 476 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. ... The Eagles have three different receiver with at least 175 yards. ... Dinkel leads East Rockingham on defense with 114 tackles. ... Madison County hasn't had a winning season since 2010. ... Mountaineers quarterback Wade Fox has 1,038 total yards and 11 touchdowns this season. ... Madison running back Demetrius Walker has 99 carries for 439 yards and three scores. ... Mountaineers receiver Taylor Fincham leads the team with 18 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns. ... Morgan Thompkins leads Madison County with 72.5 tackles.
Prediction: East Rockingham 34, Madison County 14
