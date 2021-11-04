ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads
|9-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|7-1
|3.
|Broadway
|6-3
|4.
|Harrisonburg
|5-4
|5.
|Buffalo Gap
|6-3
|6.
|Rockbridge County
|5-4
|7.
|Waynesboro
|4-5
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Turner Ashby and Luray.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 3 Broadway (6-3) at No. 7 Waynesboro (4-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 19, Waynesboro 8 (April 1, 2021 in Broadway)
Waynesboro last week: Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14
Broadway last week: Broadway 49, Spotswood 14
Notes: Waynesboro has lost 18 of its last 22 games against Broadway, dating back to 2000. ... The Little Giants currently sit at No. 8 in the Region 3C power ratings and a win would give them their first playoff berth since 2016. ... WHS running back Ryan Barbour leads the Shenandoah District with 151 carries for 1,351 yards and 18 touchdowns and also has 11 receptions for 235 yards and a score. ... Waynesboro defensive back Te'Shawn Gamble leads the team with 56 tackles and two interceptions. ... Little Giants quarterback Blake Jones has completed 48-of-113 passes for 627 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Broadway is set to go to the postseason for the first time since 2014. ... Gobblers running back Cameron Showalter leads the Valley District with 196 carries for 1,220 yards and 20 touchdowns. ... BHS quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 14 total touchdowns this season. ... The Gobblers have six different players with at least 50 yards receiving. ... Stuhlmiller also leads Broadway on defense with 56 tackles.
Prediction: Broadway 38, Waynesboro 20
Spotswood (1-8) at No. 4 Harrisonburg (5-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 27, Spotswood 7 (April 2, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge County 31
Spotswood last week: Broadway 49, Spotswood 14
Notes: Harrisonburg currently sits at No. 9 in the latest Region 5D power ratings. ... Blue Streaks quarterback Keenan Glago is 59-of-140 passing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Glago also had 63 carries for 339 yards and two scores. ... HHS running back Aaron McAfee Jr. leads the team with 154 carries for 754 yards and five touchdowns. ... Blue Streaks linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia had three interceptions in the first half of last week's 32-31 win over Rockbridge County. ... Spotswood running back Tre Holsapple has 149 carries for 1,004 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Trailblazers running backs D.C. Lubin and Noah Burtner have combined for 686 rushing yards and 13 scores. ... Spotswood quarterback Elliott Brown is 48-of-99 passing for 668 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions. ... Aiden Grefe leads the Trailblazers with 17 receptions for 332 yards and a trio of scores. ... Burtner, a linebacker, leads Spotswood with 64 tackles on defense.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 38, Spotswood 17
Turner Ashby (5-4) at No. 6 Rockbridge County (5-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 27 (April 1, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Rockbridge County last week: Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge County 31
Turner Ashby last week: Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14
Notes: This is a rematch of the game that decided the Valley District championship in the 2021 spring season. ... Rockbridge County has defeated Turner Ashby five of the last six meetings, including the last four in a row. ... RCHS quarterback Miller Jay is 125-of-230 passing for a Valley District-leading 1,721 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. ... The Wildcats have three players with over 135 receiving yards this season. ... Linebacker Garrett Stillwell leads Rockbridge with 65 tackles this season. ... Turner Ashby linebacker Dylan Eppard leads the team with 77 tackles this season. ... TA running backs Sam Shickel and Jalin Quintanilla have combined for 942 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. ... The Knights have six different players with over 115 rushing yards. ... TA quarterback Cole Hoover is 54-of-106 passing for 830 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Knights receiver Tony Fornadel leads the team with 17 receptions for 293 yards and two scores in just five games played.
Prediction: Rockbridge County 28, Turner Ashby 21
