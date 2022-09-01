ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (14)
|1-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|1-0
|3.
|Central
|1-0
|4.
|Clarke County
|1-0
|5.
|Turner Ashby
|1-0
|6.
|Spotswood
|1-0
|7.
|Buffalo Gap
|1-0
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Broadway, Luray, Harrisonburg, Strasburg, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 1 Riverheads (1-0) at Parry McCluer (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Greenville)
Parry McCluer last week: Rockbridge County 32, Parry McCluer 29
Riverheads last week: Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14
Notes: Riverheads has won 51 straight games and can tie the VHSL all-time record for most wins in a row with a victory this week. ... Gladiators running backs Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant each carries for more than 140 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Waynesboro. ... The Riverheads defense forced seven turnovers in the 47-point victory over the Little Giants. ... After falling behind 7-6 in the first quarter, the Gladiators outscored Waynesboro 55-7 the rest of the way. ... Parry McCluer is in its first season under head coach Troy Clark. ... The Blues have lost nine in a row to Riverheads and 15 of their last 16. ... Parry McCluer is coming off a trip to the Region 1C title game a year ago. ... The Blue came up just short in a 32-29 loss to rival Rockbridge County to open its season a week ago.
Prediction: Riverheads 52, Parry McCluer 7
Waynesboro (0-1) at No. 2 Stuarts Draft (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14
Stuarts Draft last week: Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0
Waynesboro last week: Riverheads 61, Waynesboro 14
Notes: The Battle For The Ball is a rivalry that dates back to 1970 with Stuarts Draft holding a 26-23 edge. ... The Cougars have won five in a row over Waynesboro and 13 of the last 15. ... Draft running back Da'shea Smith ran for 160 yards on 28 carries and scored four touchdowns in a Week 1 win over William Monroe. ... The Cougars have not lost at home since a 28-10 loss to Riverheads on Sept. 17, 2021. ... Waynesboro had seven turnovers in a Week 1 loss to the Gladiators. ... Little Giants quarterback Blake Jones finished 16-of-33 passing for 157 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions last week. ... WHS running back Ryan Barbour was limited to four carries for 21 yards in the loss to Riverheads. ... Barbour led the Little Giants on defense with 10 tackles on the evening.
Prediction: Stuarts Draft 31, Waynesboro 21
Madison County (0-0) at No. 3 Central (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 35, Madison County 14 (Nov. 12, 2021 in Woodstock)
Central last week: Central 38, Page County 0
Madison County last week: Did not play
Notes: Central has won 12 of its last 14 games. ... The Falcons ran for 211 yards in a shutout victory over Page County to open the season a week ago. ... Central receiver Luc Retrosi scored on a punt return and a 35-yard receiving touchdown last week. ... Three different running backs reached the end zone for the Falcons in the victory. ... Madison County quarterback Wade Fox is a four-year starter at the position and led Region 2B in total yards and touchdowns a year ago. ... Mountaineers linebacker Morgan Tompkins is a three-year starter that led the team in tackles last season. ... Madison features four players on the offensive line that have started two or more seasons. ... 6-foot, 165-pound receiver Billy Acton is a three-year starter for the Mountaineers and one of Fox's top weapons.
Prediction: Central 28, Madison County 24
No. 5 Turner Ashby (1-0) at Brookville (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0 (Sept. 2, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Brookville last week: Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 27
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16
Notes: Brookville has won seven in a row over Turner Ashby. ... The Bees jumped out to a 21-point lead and held on late in last week's season-opening victory over Patrick Henry-Roanoke. ... Brookville is coming off a trip to the Region 3C championship game a year ago. ... The Bees came into Bridgewater and posted a 50-0 shutout of the Knights a year ago. ... Turner Ashby running back Beau Baylor had 27 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Fort Defiance. ... The Knights are seeking their first win over Brookville since 2005. ... TA receiver Micah Matthews, a Division I baseball commit, had six catches for 57 yards in last week's win. ... Knights quarterback Micah Shank had 212 total yards of offense in the Week 1 victory.
Prediction: Brookville 38, Turner Ashby 24
William Monroe (0-1) at No. 6 Spotswood (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Stanardsville)
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 23, East Rockingham 21
William Monroe last week: Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0
Notes: Spotswood has won three of the last four and five of the last seven against William Monroe. ... Trailblazers quarterback Elliott Brown was 10-of-20 passing for 192 yards, two touchdowns and an interception last week. ... Spotswood receiver Aiden Grefe had eight catches for 179 yards and two scores and an interception on defense in the Week 1 win. ... Spotswood finished with just 78 yards rushing last week. ... The Green Dragons trailed Stuarts Draft 38-0 by half in last week's season-opening loss. ... William Monroe is in its second season under head coach Mitchell Morris. ... The Green Dragons gave up 250 rushing yards in the Week 1 loss to the Cougars. ... William Monroe has lost eight of its last 10.
Prediction: Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7
No. 7 Buffalo Gap (1-0) at Luray (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Swoope)
Luray last week: Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14
Buffalo Gap last week: Buffalo Gap 35, James River 7
Notes: Luray has won three of its last four against Buffalo Gap. ... The Bulldogs piled up 514 rushing yards in last week's 48-14 win over Rock Ridge. ... Luray running back Brady Jenkins led the team with 11 carries for 162 yards and a score in last week's win. ... Kenny Frye, a senior, added six carries for 151 yards for the Bulldogs a week ago. ... Buffalo Gap running back Dylan Alphin piled up 224 rushing yards on 16 carries in last week's win over James River. ... Blake Robertson had three total touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return for a score in Week 1 for the Bison. ... Gap's Colby Yeago had four carries for 63 yards and a touchdown last week. ... The Bison are coming off a trip to the Region 1B semifinals a year ago.
Prediction: Luray 21, Buffalo Gap 14
Strasburg (0-0) at Broadway (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Strasburg 25, Broadway 21 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Strasburg)
Broadway last week: Broadway 28, Fluvanna County 17
Strasburg last week: Did not play
Notes: Broadway has won four of the last five against Strasburg. ... Gobblers running back Cole Wuenschel had 28 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns last week. ... Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfmatter was just 4-of-9 passing for 50 yards, but two of his completions went for touchdowns in Week 1. ... Gobblers running back Cortland Andrews, a Turner Ashby transfer, had six carries for 44 yards in last week's win. ... Strasburg is in its 15th season under head coach Mark Roller. ... The Rams had to cancel last week's contest against Skyline due to an alleged threat posted online before the game. ... Senior quarterback Ryan Roller is among the key returners on the offensive side of the football for Strasburg. ... Rams linebacker Colby Shaw Jr. is one of the area's top defensive players.
Prediction: Strasburg 28, Broadway 14
Harrisonburg (0-1) at John Handley (1-0)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last Meeting: John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Harrisonburg)
John Handley last week: John Handley 42, Gainesville 7
Harrisonburg last week: Albemarle 47, Harrisonburg 0
Notes: This rivalry dates back to 1922 with John Handley holding a 48-32 edge. ... The Judges have won three in a row over Harrisonburg. ... Handley running back Emmanuel "Manno" Lusca had a career-high three touchdowns in last week's win over Gainesville. ... Emerson Fusco added 103 rushing yards and a 44-yard touchdown reception for the Judges in their Week 1 win. ... Harrisonburg is in its second season under head coach Kyle Gillenwater. ... The Blue Streaks are seeking their first win over Handley since 2017. ... In the last three meetings against the Judges, Harrisonburg has been outscored 93-36. ... The Blue Streaks fell in a 26-0 hole by halftime last week and never recovered in a shutout loss.
Prediction: John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 14
Rock Ridge (0-1) at East Rockingham (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
East Rockingham last week: Spotswood 23, East Rockingham 21
Rock Ridge last week: Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14
Notes: East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves was 12-of-25 passing for 193 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in last week's loss to Spotswood. ... Ben Dinkel had 13 carries for 54 yards last week for the Eagles. ... Zachary Joyner and Blake Morris combined for eight receptions for 159 yards and three receiving scores for East Rock in Week 1. ... Dinkel and Dame Durrette each had six tackles for the Eagles last week. ... Rock Ridge has never played East Rockingham before. ... The Phoenix have lost four in a row and 13 of their last 14. ... Rock Ridge has never had a winning season. The Phoenix allowed 514 rushing yards in a Week 1 loss to Luray.
Prediction: East Rockingham 45, Rock Ridge 14
Liberty-Bedford (0-1) at Fort Defiance (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Bedford)
Fort Defiance last week: Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16
Liberty-Bedford last week: William Byrd 42, Liberty-Bedford 6
Notes: Fort Defiance has lost 14 of its last 15. ... Indians quarterback Trey Miller had 206 total yards of offense and two rushing touchdowns in last week's loss to Turner Ashby. ... Fort receiver Tailyn Armentrout had six catches for 109 yards in the Week 1 loss. ... Bradley Hebb had 14 carries for 46 yards last week for the Indians. ... Liberty-Bedford has won the only two previous meeting with Fort Defiance. ... The Minutemen have lost eight in a row and 23 of their last 27. ... Liberty hasn't had a winning season since 2018. ... The Minutemen are in their first season under head coach Daryl Robertson, a former player at the school.
Prediction: Fort Defiance 28, Liberty-Bedford 20
Page County (0-1) at Nelson County (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 47, Nelson County 6 (Sept. 7, 2021 in Shenandoah)
Nelson County last week: Randolph-Henry 19, Nelson County 6
Page County last week: Central 38, Page County 0
Notes: Nelson County has lost right in a row and 12 of its last 12. ... The Governors have not had a winning season since 2002. ... Nelson has lost the last five meetings against Page County. ... The Governors have been outscored 213-40 in their last five contests with the Panthers. ... Page County has lost three in a row and four of its last five, dating back to last season. ... The Panthers are in their first season under head coach James May. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum is back under center after a significant injury a year ago. ... The Panthers are seeking their third playoff trip in four seasons.
Prediction: Page County 45, Nelson County 7
Staunton (0-0) at Covington (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Staunton 50, Covington 26 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Staunton)
Covington last week: Bath County 21, Covington 20
Staunton last week: Did not play
Notes: Covington has lost six in a row to Staunton. ... The Cougars are seeking their first win over Staunton since 1977. ... Covington is coming off a 4-6 campaign a year ago. ... The Cougars last reached the postseason in 2019. ... Staunton is in its first season under head coach Michael Bell. ... Storm linebacker Peyton Dunn returns as one of the area's top defensive players. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby is one of the top passers in the Shenandoah District. ... The Storm haven't had a winning season since 2018.
Prediction: Staunton 38, Covington 24
Wilson Memorial (0-0) at Monticello (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Fishersville)
Monticello last week: Rustburg 35, Monticello 14
Wilson Memorial last week: Did not play
Notes: In the first-ever meeting between the two programs a year ago, Wilson Memorial crushed Monticello 39-7. ... The Mustangs are coming off a winless season in 2021 and have lost 11 straight overall. ... Monticello is in its third season under head coach Matthew Hicks. ... Selorm Kartey led the Mustangs in Week 1 with 19 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. ... Wilson Memorial is in its third season under head coach Drew Bugden. ... The Green Hornets return second-team All-Shenandoah District selection Ryan Mundie at linebacker and running back. ... Nathan Goff is another key returner at the linebacker position for Wilson Memorial. ... CJ Robinson, an all-state wrestler, takes over at one of the defensive end spots for the Green Hornets.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 34, Monticello 21
