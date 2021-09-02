ShenValley7
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (12)
|1-0
|2.
|Turner Ashby
|1-0
|3.
|Stuarts Draft
|0-0
|4.
|Rockbridge County
|1-0
|5.
|Broadway
|1-0
|6.
|Luray
|1-0
|7.
|Harrisonburg
|0-1
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Spotswood, Page County, Buffalo Gap, Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
Brookville (1-0) at No. 2 Turner Ashby (1-0)
7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Brookville 56, Turner Ashby 28 (Nov. 13, 2015 in Brookville)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6
Brookville last week: Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 15
Notes: Turner Ashby has lost six in a row to Brookville with its last win coming in a 21-13 victory in 2005. ... The Knights scored on their first five possessions in a 47-6 win over Fort Defiance in Week 1. ... Turner Ashby running back Sam Shickel had six carries for 134 yards and two scores in the season-opening victory. ... Knights senior Jalin Quintanilla had 173 yards of total offense in Week 1, including an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the game's opening play. ... Addison Simmons and Dylan Eppard are in their third seasons as the starting linebackers for the TA defense. ... The Knights have not played the Bees since 2015. ... Brookville went 6-1 last season with its lone loss coming in a 42-14 rout at the hands of Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C semifinals. ... The Bees have had just one losing season since 2019. ... Brookville senior guard Jalin Callahan is a three-year starter on offense and also serves as the team's starting nose guard on the defensive side of the ball. ... Bees senior Ke'eric Davis is a transfer from Heritage-Lynchburg that will start at running back and linebacker. ... Brookville quarterback Drake McDaniel is the reigning Seminole District Offensive Player of the Year and was 5-of-7 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Patrick Henry-Roanoke. ... The Bees scored the first 35 points of the game in the victory.
Prediction: Brookville 31, Turner Ashby 28
No. 5 Broadway (1-0) at Strasburg (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last meeting: Broadway 25, Strasburg 6 (Nov. 14, 1969 in Strasburg)
Strasburg last week: Strasburg 14, Skyline 6
Broadway last week: Broadway 21, Fluvanna County 6
Notes: This is the first meeting between the two programs in 52 years. ... Strasburg has lost the last four matchups between the two teams. ... The Rams have not had a losing season since 2013. ... Strasburg fell to VHSL Class 2 runner-up Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B championship game in 2020. ... The Rams rushed for 225 yards in a 14-8 Week 1 win over Skyline. ... Strasburg's Aidan Vaught had 13 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. ... Broadway has won back-to-back season openers for the first time since 2007-08. ... The Gobblers used two late interceptions from Coy Thompson and Ben Hutcheson to clinch a 21-6 win over Fluvanna County in Week 1. ... Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller went 5-of-12 passing for 45 yards and also ran for 38 yards in Week 1. ... Gobblers running back Cameron Showalter had 22 carries for 117 yards in the victory. ... Broadway held the Flucos to less than 125 yards rushing last week. ... The Gobblers scored 21 unanswered points in the win.
Prediction: Broadway 21, Strasburg 14
No. 6 Luray (1-0) at Buffalo Gap (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last meeting: Buffalo Gap 17, Luray 14 (Feb. 27, 2021 in Swoope)
Buffalo Gap last week: Buffalo Gap 30, James River 7
Luray last week: Luray 62, Mountain View 0
Notes: Buffalo Gap hasn't had a losing season since 2013. ... The Bison moved down to Class 1 this season, joining Riverheads as the two Shenandoah District programs in the VHSL's lowest classification. ... Gap scored 30 unanswered points in a 30-7 victory over James River in Week 1. ... Gap running back Bryce Hildebrand had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win. ... The Bison allowed an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the game's opening play. ... Gap defeated the Bulldogs 17-14 in an overtime thriller in Swoope in the condensed spring season. ... Luray hasn't had a losing season since 2012. ... Bulldogs running back Brady Jenkins ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries in Week 1. ... LHS freshman Drayvin Stevens had five carries for 118 yards in the second half. ... Bulldogs junior captain Kenny Frye had five carries for 72 yards and two scores at the fullback position. ... Luray quarterback Jordan Jenkins threw just two passes in Week 1, but both were touchdowns. ... The Bulldogs defense held Mountain View to just one first down.
Prediction: Luray 35, Buffalo Gap 21
Handley (1-0) at No. 7 Harrisonburg (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last meeting: Handley 31, Harrisonburg 13 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Harrisonburg)
Harrisonburg last week: Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7
Handley last week: Handley 48, Rock Ridge 0
Notes: Harrisonburg is 0-1 for the fifth time in the last six seasons. ... The Blue Streaks fell in a three-touchdown deficit and never recovered in Week 1. ... Harrisonburg's lone score in Week 1 came on a touchdown toss from Keenan Glago to Damien Durrette. .... The Blue Streaks are in their first season under Kyle Gillenwater. ... Harrisonburg's defense gave up less than 100 yards of offense in the second half in Week 1. ... The Blue Streaks are playing their second game of a difficult five-game non-district slate to start the year. ... This non-district rivalry game dates back to 1922 and the winner receives the Sullivan-Potts Trophy. ... Handley has won the last two matchups against Harrisonburg. ... The Judges defense posted a shutout in Week 1 while forcing four first-half turnovers. ... Handley running back Stephen Daley had five carries in Week 1, but four of them went for touchdowns. ... The Judges defense allowed just one play of more than eight yards in a 48-0 rout of Rock Ridge. ... Handley quarterback Davion Butler made his first varsity start in Week, finishing 3-of-5 passing for 34 yards.
Prediction: Handley 35, Harrisonburg 20
Spotswood (0-0) at William Monroe (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last meeting: Spotswood 75, William Monroe 13 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Penn Laird)
William Monroe last week: Did not finish
Spotswood last week: Did not play
Notes: William Monroe has yet to complete its Week 1 game against Stuarts Draft, which is tied 7-7 in the second quarter, after it was postponed multiple times. ... Mitchell Morris is in his first season coaching the Green Dragons after their spring season was ended early due to COVID-19. ... WMHS receiver and defensive back Shea Jeffers is one of the team's top athletes and a three-year starter on both sides of the ball. ... Senior Bryce Hoffman is a team captain for the Green Dragons and will start at running back and linebacker. ... Isaiah Taylor is the team's top pass rusher and has been a consistent force since his sophomore year. ... William Monroe is replacing a big senior class, but has speed and athleticism on the defensive side of the ball. ... Spotswood is coming off its first losing season since 2015. ... The Trailblazers have won three in a row against William Monrow and five of their last six. ... Spotswood is in its sixth season under coach Dale Shifflett. ... The Trailblazers' lone win in the condensed spring season was a 35-0 shutout of rival East Rockingham ... Spotswood running back Tre Holsapple is expected to take on a major role increase out of the backfield. ... The Trailblazers are one of the youngest teams in the Valley District.
Prediction: Spotswood 20, William Monroe 14
Page County (0-1) at Nelson County (0-0)
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Page County 46, Nelson County 14 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Lovingston)
Nelson County last week: Did not play
Page County last week: Central 49, Page County 15
Notes: Nelson County has not had a winning season since 2002. ... The Governors are in their second season under coach Darrin McKenzie. ... Offensive and defensive lineman Chase Williams leads the way for Nelson on both sides of the ball. ... James Lloyd is in his first season as the Governors quarterback after playing receiver last year. ... Johnny Oneida and Adonijah Hubbard form a strong 1-2 punch out of the backfield for Nelson. ... Carson Becerra will take on a role increase this year after a strong freshman debut on the offensive line for the Governors. ... Page County has won four in a row over Nelson County. ... The Panthers were considered the preseason favorite to win the Bull Run District. ... Page committed five turnovers in a Week 1 loss to Central-Woodstock. ... Panthers standout running back Blake Turpen missed most of the season-opening loss. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum had a touchdown toss to Turpen on the opening series of the game last week. ... The Panthers have reached the playoffs two consecutive seasons.
Prediction: Page County 42, Nelson County 14
Fort Defiance (0-1) at Liberty-Bedford (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last meeting: Liberty Bedford 21, Fort Defiance 20 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Bedford)
Liberty Bedford last week: Liberty Bedford 33, William Byrd 28
Fort Defiance last week: Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6
Notes: This is just the second meet ever between the two teams. ... Liberty is in its 21st season under veteran coach Chris Watts. ... The Minutemen used two defensive stops in the final two minutes to earn a Week 1 win over William Byrd. ... Tanner Stanley starts at quarterback and defensive back for Liberty. ... The Minutemen have won just three games in three seasons. ... Liberty has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2018. ... Fort Defiance is coming off its worst loss since a 49-6 throttling to VHSL Class 1 champion Riverheads in March. ... The Indians had less than 100 yards of total offense in the first half of a Week 1 loss to Turner Ashby. ... Fort Defiance freshman Trey Miller is a dual threat at quarterback ... Riley Miller provides physicality at the running back and linebacker spots for the Indians. ... Fort allowed touchdowns on its first five drives against the Knights. ... The Indians gave up two special-teams scores.
Prediction: Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 14
