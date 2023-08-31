ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Central (8)
|1-0
|2.
|Turner Ashby (4)
|1-0
|3.
|Riverheads (1)
|0-1
|4.
|Wilson Memorial
|1-0
|5.
|East Rockingham
|1-0
|6.
|Strasburg (1)
|1-0
|T7.
|Clarke County
|1-0
|T7.
|Spotswood
|0-1
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Stuarts Draft, Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, and Luray.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) Jarvis Haren (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 5 East Rockingham (1-0) at No. 1 Central (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 42, East Rockingham 21 (Sept. 9, 2022 in Woodstock)
Central Last Week: Central 8, Riverheads 7
East Rockingham Last Week: East Rockingham 28, Luray 14
Notes: Central has won 24 of its last 29 games, dating back to the start of the 2021 season. ... Falcons running back Tyler Forbes ran for 81 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries last week against Riverheads. ... Davon Ridgley finished with 18 carries for 79 yards last week for Central. ... Falcons quarterback Elijah Barahona was 3-of-7 passing for 67 yards in the win. ... East Rockingham freshman quarterback Parker Siever was 8-of-15 passing for 151 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in last week's win over Luray. ... Xavia Brown led East Rock in receiving with three catches for 120 yards and two scores. ... Defensively, Trestan Jones had five tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a sack for the Eagles. ... East Rock has not defeated Central since 2018.
Prediction: Central 28, East Rockingham 20
No. 2 Turner Ashby (1-0) at No. 4 Wilson Memorial (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 42, Wilson Memorial 21 (Oct. 4, 2019 in Fishersville)
Wilson Memorial Last Week: Wilson Memorial 55, Charlottesville 8
Turner Ashby Last Week: Turner Ashby 51, Fort Defiance 22
Notes: Wilson Memorial has not defeated Turner Ashby since a 34-22 win on Nov. 5, 1982. ... The Green Hornets are in their first season under head coach Ryan Byrd, a longtime Fort Defiance assistant and FDHS alum. ... WMHS running back Brayden Tyree tied his career high with four touchdowns in last week's win over Charlottesville. ... Wilson led 41-0 at the end of the first quarter in last week's victory. ... Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank was 10-of-18 passing for 196 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 103 yards on 13 carries in last week's win over Fort Defiance. ... Knights receiver Micah Matthews, a Division I recruit, had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. ... Three different receivers caught a touchdown in last week's win for TA and two different running backs scored. ... The Knights accounted for 413 yards of total offense against the Indians.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 34, Wilson Memorial 21
No. 3 Riverheads (1-0) at Tazewell (0-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 35, Tazewell 12 (Sept. 24, 2022 in Greenville)
Tazewell Last Week: Did Not Play
Riverheads Last Week: Central 8, Riverheads 7
Notes: This will be the season opener for Tazewell after going 6-5 with a first-round playoff loss a year ago. ... Carter Creasy returns under center for the Bulldogs after throwing for 5,070 yards and 48 scores throughout his prep career. ... 6-foot-3 receiver Logan McDonald hauled in 64 receptions for 809 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago. ... Tazewell returns 17 starters. ... Last week's loss to Central was Riverheads' second regular-season setback since 2018. ... RHS running back Cayden Cook-Cash had 16 carries for 130 yards last week, but could miss significant time with an injury he suffered last week. ... If Cook-Cash is sidelined, the Gladiators will turn to junior Austin Roberts in the backfield after rushing for 63 yards on eight carries a week ago. ... Riverheads quarterback Levi Dunlap did not attempt a pass in Week 1.
Prediction: Riverheads 28, Tazewell 21
No. 7 Spotswood (0-1) at Western Albemarle (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 35, Western Albemarle 0 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Crozet)
Western Albemarle Last Week: Cave Spring 42, Western Albemarle 3
Spotswood Last Week: Rustburg 28, Spotswood 24
Notes: Western Albemarle is in its first season under head coach Seth Wilson. ... The Warriors have won five of the last seven against Spotswood, but dropped the previous two matchups in 2016 and 2019. ... Western was the Region 4D runner-up a year ago, but is back in Class 3 this season. ... Spotswood running back Parker Constable had 22 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to Rustburg. ... SHS quarterback Elliott Brown was 13-of-21 passing for 127 yards and two scores a week ago. ... The Trailblazers allowed 221 rushing yards to the Red Devils in Week 1.
Prediction: Spotswood 31, Western Albemarle 7
Stuarts Draft (0-1) at Surry County (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never Played
Surry County Last Week: Northumberland 49, Surry County 0
Stuarts Draft Last Week: King William 7, Stuarts Draft 6
Notes: Surry County has not had a winning season since 2014. ... This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools. ... The Cougars are in their third season under head coach Zach Orlando. ... Stuarts Draft quarterback Landon Graber accounted for 117 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to King William. ... Draft freshman Baylor Graber had 18 carries for 53 yards on offense and 19 total tackles last week. ... Ryan Ramsey, another linebacker for the Cougars, had six tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the Week 1 loss.
Prediction: Stuarts Draft 35, Surry County 6
Fort Defiance (0-1) at Alleghany Highlands (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never Played
Alleghany Highlands Last Week: Alleghany Highlands 35, Waynesboro 7
Fort Defiance Last Week: Turner Ashby 51, Fort Defiance 22
Notes: Alleghany Highlands is enjoying its inaugural season after the consolidation of Alleghany County and Covington high schools. ... Des Jordan threw a pair of touchdowns and ran in another in the Cougars' 35-7 victory over Waynesboro last week. ... Xzavier Hayslett caught both touchdowns for Alleghany. ... Fort Defiance running back Bradley Hebb had 12 rushes for 144 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to Turner Ashby. ... FDHS quarterback Trey Miller was 7-of-16 passing for 84 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Week 1. ... Talyn Armentrout led the Indians with three receptions for 48 yards and a score last week.
Prediction: Fort Defiance 31, Alleghany Highlands 24
Luray (0-1) at Buffalo Gap (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Luray 43, Buffalo Gap 7 (Sept. 2, 2022 in Luray)
Buffalo Gap Last Week: Buffalo Gap 13, Luray 12
Luray Last Week: East Rockingham 28, Luray 14
Notes: Buffalo Gap is aiming to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2013. ... The Bison have lost four of their last five against Luray. ... The Bison held James River scoreless for three quarters before blowing a lead late in a 13-12 loss in Week 1. ... Luray ran for 207 yards as a team in last week's loss to East Rockingham. ... Sophomore running back Cason Bryant led the Bulldogs with 10 carries for 71 yards. ... Luray quarterback Ayden Haddock attempted just four passes in Week 1.
Prediction: Luray 21, Buffalo Gap 14
Harrisonburg (0-1) at John Handley (0-1)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last Meeting: John Handley 42, Harrisonburg 6 (Sept. 3, 2022 in Winchester)
John Handley Last Week: Musselman (W.Va.) 44, John Handley 34
Harrisonburg Last Week: Millbrook 40, Harrisonburg 0
Notes: This is the 82nd all-time meeting between these two programs. ... John Handley has won four straight over Harrisonburg, including the last two by a combined 80-12 margin. ... Former Sherando head coach Jake Smith is in his first season as head coach of the Judges. ... Harrisonburg has lost 12 straight, with its last win coming on Oct. 29, 2021 in a 32-31 victory over Rockbridge County. ... The Blue Streaks have been shutout in six of their last 11 games. ... HHS quarterback JJ Engle had 104 all-purpose yards in Week 1.
Prediction: John Handley 35, Harrisonburg 10
Staunton (0-1) at Rockbridge County (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Staunton)
Rockbridge County Last Week: Parry McCluer 55, Rockbridge County 14
Staunton Last Week: Madison County 15, Staunton 14
Notes: Rockbridge County is in its second season under head coach Martin Cox. ... The Wildcats have lost five of their last six against Staunton. ... Junior running back Elijah Fox had 13 carries for 76 yards for Rockbridge in a Week 1 loss to Parry McCluer. ... Staunton is in its first season under head coach Michael Bell. ... The Storm have dropped six straight. ... Braylen Fields had a 21-yard rushing touchdown for Staunton in last week's loss to Madison County.
Prediction: Staunton 27, Rockbridge County 14
Monticello (1-0) at Waynesboro (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Monticello 56, Waynesboro 14 (Nov. 10, 2017 in Charlottesville)
Waynesboro Last Week: Alleghany Highlands 35, Waynesboro 7
Monticello Last Week: Monticello 42, William Monroe 28
Notes: Waynesboro has lost 11 of its last 12 overall. ... Emerson Miller had 68 all-purpose yards for the Little Giants in last week's loss to Monticello. ... Waynesboro's Trayvon Anderson had nine tackles in Week 1. ... This is Monticello's first-ever trip to play at Waynesboro. ... The Mustangs scored the last four touchdowns to rally for a Week 1 win over William Monroe. ... Receiver Brandon Herring is Monticello's career leader in catches (49) and receiving yards (513).
Prediction: Monticello 28, Waynesboro 17
Page County (0-1) at Bath County (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 25, Bath County 4 (Sept. 30, 2022 in Shenandoah)
Bath County Last Week: Bath County 54, Page County 8
Page County Last Week: Washington (W.Va.) 49, Page County 6
Notes: Bath County is in its second season under head coach Jake Phillips. ... The Chargers have never defeated Page County. ... Bath County outgained Mountain View 355-195 in a Week 1 win. ... Page County is in its second season under head coach James May. ... Hunter Pettit is in his first season as the Panthers quarterback. ... The Panthers are aiming to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time since 2015.
Prediction: Page County 27, Bath County 16
