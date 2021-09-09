ShenValley7
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (12)
|2-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|1-0
|3.
|Luray
|2-0
|4.
|Turner Ashby
|1-1
|5.
|Rockbridge County
|1-1
|6.
|Wilson Memorial
|1-0
|7.
|Broadway
|1-1
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Page County, Harrisonburg, Buffalo Gap and Staunton.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 4 Turner Ashby (1-1) at Monticello (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 56, Monticello 25 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Charlottesville)
Monticello last week: Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7
Turner Ashby last week: Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0
Notes: Monticello is in its second season under coach Matthew Hicks and coming off a 4-2 campaign in the spring. ... The Mustangs have lost both games by a combined score of 92-20 this season. ... Monticello committed three turnovers in a 39-7 loss to Wilson Memorial last week. ... The Mustangs were 0-for-13 on third-down conversions and 1-for-5 on fourth-down attempts in the loss. ... Logan Clark led Monticello with 91 yards rushing on nine carries and the lone score in Week 2. ... Turner Ashby has won its past two in a row against Monticello after dropping the first seven in the series. ... Last week's 50-0 loss to Brookville was the most lopsided loss for the Knights since a 62-6 rout at the hands of Jefferson Forest in 2014. ... TA only had one player with above 10 rushing yards in the loss to the Bees. ... Knights running back/defensive back Jalin Quintanilla is expected to play after suffering an injury against Brookville. ... Turner Ashby has won four in a row over teams from the Jefferson District.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 42, Monticello 7
William Monroe (1-0) at No. 7 Broadway (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 44, William Monroe 6 (Sept. 13, 2018 in Stanardsville)
Broadway last week: Strasburg 25, Broadway 21
William Monroe last week: William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21
Notes: Broadway has won 14 of the last 16 against William Monroe. ... The Gobblers are giving up just 15.5 points per game this season ... Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has had over 100 total yards in both games this season. ... The Gobblers are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2014. ... Broadway is in its third season under coach Danny Grogg. ... William Monroe is in its first season under coach Mitchell Morris, who is a former player at the school. ... Troy Jones had 56 rushing yards, two total touchdowns, four tackles and a pair of interceptions for the Greene Dragons in Week 2. ... Daelan Powell-Jackson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for William Monroe. ... The Greene Dragons scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally for a win over Spotswood last week ... Shea Jeffers will play a major role at wide receiver and defensive back for William Monroe.
Prediction: Broadway 28, William Monroe 27
Staunton (1-0) at Page County (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Staunton 44, Page County 14 (Oct. 16, 2018 in Staunton)
Page County last week: Page County 47, Nelson County 6
Staunton last week: Staunton 50, Covington 26
Notes: Page County is coming off just two days of rest after playing Nelson County on Tuesday in Shenandoah. ... The Panthers scored six first-half touchdowns en route to a 41-point victory. ... Page County is seeking its third straight winning season. ... The Panthers have never defeated Staunton, falling in both previous matchups. ... Page County was considered the favorite to win the Bull Run District before a Week 1 loss to Central-Woodstock. ... Staunton is in its third season under coach Jake Phillips. ... The Storm scored three rushing touchdowns and another three through the air in a 50-26 win over Covington. ... The Staunton defense accounted for all nine of the team's first-quarter points in the win. ... Storm running back Bucky Scott is an elusive player with the ability to contribute in special teams and out of the backfield. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby is in his second season as the full-time starting signal-caller.
Prediction: Page County 35, Staunton 20
Harrisonburg (0-2) at Millbrook (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Millbrook 34, Harrisonburg 33 (Sept. 14, 2012 in Winchester)
Millbrook last week: Loudoun County 48, Millbrook 19
Harrisonburg last week: John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6
Notes: Millbrook has lost seven of its last eight, dating back to 2019. ... These two teams have not played since 2012. ... The Pioneers are giving up 51.5 points per game this season. ... Millbrook quarterback Detric Brown was 15-of-29 passing for 143 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a Week 2 loss to Loudoun County. ... Pioneers receiver CJ Standen had five catches for 90 yards and caught both touchdowns. ... Harrisonburg is off to an 0-2 start for the third time in four seasons. ... The Blue Streaks are averaging just 6.5 points per game this season. ... Harrisonburg is in its first season under coach Kyle Gillenwater. ... The Blue Streaks are in the third game of a difficult five-game non-district schedule to start the season. ... Harrisonburg is giving up 29.5 points per game this year.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 27, Millbrook 24
Spotswood (0-1) at John Handley (2-0)
Saturday, 11 a.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
John Handley last week: John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6
Spotswood last week: William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21
Notes: This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools. ... John Handley hasn't had a losing season since 2017. ... 6-foot-2, 250-pound running back Stephen Daley had 13 carries for 87 yards and a score in a Week 2 win over Harrisonburg. ... The Judges are averaging 43 points per game this season. ... Handley is giving up just three points per game. ... The Judges are facing a Valley District school for the second time in as many weeks. ... Spotswood is coming off its first losing season since 2015. ... The Trailblazers gave up three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a Week 2 loss to William Monroe. ... Spotswood freshman Elliott Brown and sophomore Camden Langridge are splitting duties at quarterback. ... Tre Holsapple, D.C. Lubin and Noah Burtner combined for 127 rushing yards and three scores last week. ... The Trailblazers actually outgained the Greene Dragons 235-144.
Prediction: John Handley 41, Spotswood 19
Central (2-0) at East Rockingham (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 44, Central 29 (Nov. 23, 2018)
East Rockingham last week: Hasn't played
Central last week: Central 63, Madison County 26
Notes: East Rockingham is 2-0 all-time against Central. ... The Eagles are in their first season under coach Scott Turner. ... East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves is in his first season as the full-time starter. ... The Eagles are coming off a winless spring season — the worst in program history. ... This is East Rockingham's first game after having to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols earlier this year. ... Central is averaging 56 points per game this season. ... The Falcons scored 42 unanswered in a 63-26 rout of Madison County in Week 2. ... Central had 352 yards of offense in the victory. ... Falcons running back Isaiah Dyer had 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. ... CHS quarterback Ashton Baker was 5-of-12 passing for 149 yards and three scores in last week's victory.
Prediction: Central 35, East Rockingham 14
Fort Defiance (0-2) at Waynesboro (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 45, Waynesboro 8 (Sept. 13, 2019)
Waynesboro last week: Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14
Fort Defiance last week: Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0
Notes: Waynesboro has not had a winning season since 2015. ... The Little Giants are in their second season under coach Brandon Jarvis. ... Waynesboro has lost 28 of its last 29 games. ... The Little Giants are giving up 53 points per game this season ... Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour has three of the team's four touchdowns this year. ... Fort Defiance has lost eight of its last nine, dating back to 2019. ... The Indians have been outscored 89-6 through their first two games. ... Fort Defiance has won two in a row over Waynesboro. ... The Indians roster is one of the youngest in the area. ... Fort Defiance signal-caller Trey Miller is a freshman.
Prediction: Waynesboro 28, Fort Defiance 21
